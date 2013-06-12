(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views positively Marfrig
Alimento S.A.'s
(Marfrig) announcement that it will sell to JBS S.A. (JBS)
certain Seara assets.
This transaction, which is subject to the approval of CADE, the
Brazilian
antitrust authority, would result in JBS assuming BRL5.85
billion (USD2.9
billion) of Marfrig's bank debt with maturities between 2013 and
2017.
Fitch views it likely that the closing of the transaction would
result in the
stabilization of Marfrig's ratings at the 'B' category and the
removal of its
ratings from Rating Watch Negative. Pro forma for the sale, it
is expected that
Marfrig's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio would decline to about 3.5x
from its current
level of 5.1x as of March 31, 2013. While Marfrig would have
lower leverage, it
would also have significantly less product and geographic
diversification. As a
result, the importance of Marfrig's more volatile protein
business would
increase.
Uncertainties remain regarding Marfrig's strategy for managing
and growing its
remaining businesses. In Fitch's opinion, the potential for
additional asset
sales exists. In the current transaction, Marfrig is selling
its Seara Brazil
(Seara) business, an asset which until recently was considered
of strategic
importance to the company. Marfrig purchased Seara from Cargill
in 2009 for
USD900 million. Marfrig more than tripled Seara's business,
from USD1.7 billion
in revenues and USD76 million of EBITDA in 2009 to about USD4.5
billion in
revenue and estimated pro forma EBITDA of USD300 million in
2012. The addition
of some assets from BRF S.A. (BRF) in the middle of 2012 was key
to this growth,
as it more than doubled Seara's production capacity.
Fitch currently rates Marfrig as follows:
Marfrig Alimentos S.A.
--Local currency IDR 'B';
--Foreign currency IDR 'B';
--National scale rating 'BBB'(bra)';
--BRL300 million 3rd debentures issue (1st tranche) 'BBB'(bra)';
--BRL300 million 3rd debentures issue (2nd tranche) 'BBB'(bra)'.
Marfrig Overseas Ltd
--Foreign currency IDR 'B';
--US$375 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 'B/RR4';
--US$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 'B/RR4'.
Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V.
--Foreign currency IDR 'B';
--USD600 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 'B/RR4'.
--USD750 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'B/RR4'.
All ratings are currently on Rating Watch Negative.
Contact:
Viktoria Krane
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gisele Paolino
Director
+55 21 4503 2624
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-1558
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology'
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
