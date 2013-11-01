(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 1

The EMEA commodities, autos and telecommunications sectors are among the most exposed to weakening emerging-market (EM) growth, according to the latest research from Fitch Ratings. Holcim, Lafarge, Lanxess and Telecom Italia are a few of the major European companies that are most vulnerable - relative to their peer groups - to either slowing growth or rapid currency devaluation in these markets.

Full details on the impact on different sectors and companies can be found in the report "EMEA Winners/Losers from Emerging Market Growth Dip," published today and available at www.fitchratings.com.

We believe the changes that EMEA corporates face in their end-markets and their access to funding are evolutionary in nature, rather than revolutionary, but there are significant differences in the likely impact between sectors. For example, natural resources companies may face a bigger impact because of the importance of Chinese demand in setting prices across global markets, although the effects are likely to be gradual.

The auto sector has benefited significantly from EM growth - particularly in China, Latin America and Russia - which has compensated for falling demand in their home markets. A drop in EM demand would hurt the sector in the short term, but long-term growth prospects would remain bright due to the number of cars per inhabitant - which is still low. Similarly, EM divisions have been a source of strong growth for EMEA telecom companies, as their home markets have become increasingly competitive and hit by recession. But EM markets are also starting to mature and face rising competition, which could exacerbate the impact of slower economic growth.

EM corporates that are exposed solely to emerging markets clearly face greater risks than western European companies, especially given the rise in funding costs and devaluation of many EM currencies. They may therefore take steps to conserve cash as market conditions weaken, for example through postponing expansionary capex. EM companies with under-hedged positions may be exposed to significant foreign-exchange risk. This is most common among Turkish corporates, which also rely heavily on short-term bank facilities for their funding.

A few of the companies highlighted as more vulnerable than their direct peers include cement producers Holcim and Lafarge, due to their exposure to the Indian and Middle East markets, respectively. A downturn in the synthetic rubber market has pushed up leverage at Lanxess, and there is little visibility as to when demand and prices might recover in the Asian tyre sector. Both Telecom Italia and Portugal Telecom are also more vulnerable than Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom, due in part to their exposure to the Brazilian market.