July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Further drops in commodity prices pose potential risks for credit quality in the global
metals and mining and the energy and power (E&P) sector in different ways, according to Fitch
Ratings.
We rate metals & mining and energy companies through the cycle, so a scenario of
lower commodity prices is not expected to result in downgrades on its own.
However, the fact that issuers in energy and metals have shown up as recent
equity laggards may create additional risks for bondholders, particularly in an
environment of declining commodity prices.
Companies in the metals and mining industry have limited flexibility to adjust
near-term capex to respond to sharp additional price declines in metals prices.
Despite shareholder pressure arising from weak returns, there may be less risk
from shareholder activists given the historical lack of LBO or corporate raider
activity in this sector.
The reverse is true in energy as the threat of activist pressure remains high.
At the same time, there appears to be significant room to cut high capex
budgets. A preferred value creation technique among energy companies over the
last two years - the MLP spin-off - may be less attractive going forward given
the recent sharp rise in Treasury yields and the fact that so many assets have
already been spun off.
Fundamentals for commodities vary on an individual basis. The metals & mining
complex on average has been hit by significant price weakness recently, driven
by the combination of a slowdown in emerging market demand (in particular,
China's projected growth), improved supply and weakness in developed market
demand. As of the end of June, this had resulted in a year-over-year decline of
12.5% across a basket of metals, with current pricing well below its three and
five year averages at -20.2% and -13.4%, respectively.
By contrast, a basket of energy commodities has done relatively well over the
same period, underpinned by the strong performance in global crude oil (with WTI
and Brent recently in the $95/barrel and $103/barrel ranges), as well as a
modest recovery in natural gas from the trough levels of the last few years. As
of the end of June, energy prices remained modestly above their three and five
year averages.
