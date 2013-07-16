(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Further drops in commodity prices pose potential risks for credit quality in the global metals and mining and the energy and power (E&P) sector in different ways, according to Fitch Ratings.

We rate metals & mining and energy companies through the cycle, so a scenario of lower commodity prices is not expected to result in downgrades on its own. However, the fact that issuers in energy and metals have shown up as recent equity laggards may create additional risks for bondholders, particularly in an environment of declining commodity prices.

Companies in the metals and mining industry have limited flexibility to adjust near-term capex to respond to sharp additional price declines in metals prices. Despite shareholder pressure arising from weak returns, there may be less risk from shareholder activists given the historical lack of LBO or corporate raider activity in this sector.

The reverse is true in energy as the threat of activist pressure remains high. At the same time, there appears to be significant room to cut high capex budgets. A preferred value creation technique among energy companies over the last two years - the MLP spin-off - may be less attractive going forward given the recent sharp rise in Treasury yields and the fact that so many assets have already been spun off.

Fundamentals for commodities vary on an individual basis. The metals & mining complex on average has been hit by significant price weakness recently, driven by the combination of a slowdown in emerging market demand (in particular, China's projected growth), improved supply and weakness in developed market demand. As of the end of June, this had resulted in a year-over-year decline of 12.5% across a basket of metals, with current pricing well below its three and five year averages at -20.2% and -13.4%, respectively.

By contrast, a basket of energy commodities has done relatively well over the same period, underpinned by the strong performance in global crude oil (with WTI and Brent recently in the $95/barrel and $103/barrel ranges), as well as a modest recovery in natural gas from the trough levels of the last few years. As of the end of June, energy prices remained modestly above their three and five year averages.

Please see our special report, "The Mining Pullback and E&P, Concerns About Lagging Equity Returns," which is available on our website www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Mining Pullback and E&P: Concerns About Lagging Equity Returns

here