BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a significant price fall in commodities will have varying impact across Asia Pacific economies, depending on their economic structures and policy response.
The report assumes a shock price fall in the range of 30%-40% within a period of six to 12 months, as balancing forces, such as policy response, are likely to counteract the shock in the medium- to long-term. The analysis covers seven APAC countries, including six that have a higher than median dependence on commodities.
The report, Scenario Analysis: Commodity Prices Fall Further, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3