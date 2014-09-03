(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 03 (Fitch) On May 27, 2014, Fitch Ratings
completed a peer
review of large Peruvian banks that covered the top four names
in the country,
comprising approximately 84% of Peru's banking system's assets.
Their business
volumes -- largely concentrated in Peru -- ranked between USD35
billion and
USD10.6 billion at year-end 2013 (YE13). Following this review,
three banks were
upgraded considering their sound competitive position, strong
balance sheet and
consistent performance. Fitch also considered the positive
operating
environment, GDP growth prospects and positive trends in terms
of employment and
GDP per capita.
Peru's top four banks - Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP), BBVA
Continental (BC),
Scotiabank Peru (SBP) and Banco Internacional del Peru (IBK) -
have continued
their healthy growth, maintained their sound performance, robust
asset quality,
adequate capital and stable funding and liquidity. While some
differences
persist, these banks boast strong credit metrics that compare
very well to those
of their regional and global peers. In addition, they enjoy
strong competitive
positions in an open yet concentrated market.
Sustained GDP growth, diversification strategies and low banking
penetration
allowed banks to grow and maintain well-diversified balance
sheets. Retail and
SME lending have increased their share of the loan portfolios.
Accordingly,
revenues are better diversified, cross-selling has improved and
retail deposits
have grown and contributed to reduce concentrations on both
sides of the balance
sheet.
Some performance metrics have declined from the historic highs
of 2007-2009 but
large Peruvian banks maintain a strong and healthy
profitability. Revenues are
well diversified and have shown resilience while operating
expenses -- that saw
periodic surges due to network expansion -- have grown in line
with asset
growth. Profitability is expected to decline but should continue
to compare well
to that of their peers.
Peruvian banks have been very active in local and international
capital markets
and have greatly improved their funding base with low-cost,
medium-term funding.
Along with the broad-based and stable retail deposits, this
funding has allowed
the banks to improve their asset/liability matching and better
manage liquidity.
Fitch expects these large Peruvian banks to sustain their
balance sheet strength
and robust performance through the economic cycle, supporting
current rating
levels.
During the peer review, Fitch took the following rating actions:
Banco de Credito del Peru
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
In addition, Fitch upgraded the following rating for BCP
Emisiones Latam 1 S.A.:
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA(cl)'.
BBVA Banco Continental
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured junior subordinated loan participation notes
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'.
Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ltd
--Senior secured loan participation notes upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
Continental Senior Trustees II (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured loan participation notes upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
Scotiabank Peru
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support rating at '1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
Banco Internacional del Peru
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' ;
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Support rating upgraded to '2' from '3';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated debt at upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar (BCP, BC, Interbank and SBP)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Alejandro Tapia (BCP and BC)
Director
+52 81-8399-9156
Larisa Arteaga (SBP)
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Veronica Chau (Interbank)
Director
+52 81-8399-9100
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' (Dec. 11,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug.10, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Large
Peruvian Banks
(Growing Strong)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
