NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of five
rated traditional investment managers (IMs). Based on this
review, Fitch has
affirmed the following Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR):
Affiliated
Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) at 'BBB', AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB)
at 'A+',
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) at 'A-', Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (AAM)
at 'A', and
Schroders Plc (Schroders) at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook for AMG
has been revised
to Positive from Stable, while the Rating Outlooks for the
remaining traditional
IMs are Stable.
Please refer to company specific rating action commentary
published today, and
available on Fitch's website, for further rating rationale.
INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
The operating environment for traditional IMs remains favorable,
driven by
improved global equity markets that have lifted assets under
management (AUM)
levels and attracted investor flows. This has resulted in good
fee revenue
generation, improved investment performance and stable operating
margins,
supported by continued cost discipline.
Leverage levels have generally declined, and in some cases been
reduced to zero,
driven by improved cash flow generation and debt repayment. Many
traditional IMs
have taken advantage of favorable capital markets and low
interest rates to
refinance debt at attractive spreads, which should improve
interest coverage.
Liquidity remains strong, with most traditional IMs operating at
or near
negative net debt position.
These positive trends are tempered by the cyclical nature of
market value
appreciation, potential performance and reputational risks in a
rising interest
rate environment and regulatory uncertainty surrounding IMs
and/or their funds.
MARKET APPRECIATION
Market appreciation over the last several years has increased
the value assets
under management, attracted asset inflows, improved margins
given scale
efficiencies and driven higher levels of management fees. These
dynamics result
in improved cash flow leverage (debt/EBITDA) metrics, even
without changes in
debt levels, given that EBITDA is the denominator. Fitch views
lower leverage
levels positively, but recognizes that with market value
declines at other
stages in the economic cycle, such cash flow leverage
improvements can reverse
themselves.
INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
Potential tightening of monetary policy by central governments
could have a
negative impact on equity and fixed income flows depending on
the pace of which
it occurs. Interest rate risk remains for managers with high
exposure to fixed
income AUM from unexpected rise in rates, which could
potentially hurt
investment performance and pressure flows. The magnitude of the
interest rate
impact for a given manager will depend on the extent to which
their AUM is
concentrated in fixed income offerings, the characteristic of
such funds in
terms of their interest rate sensitivity and the composition of
the investor
base. AB, with 56% of its AUM in fixed income assets as of March
31, 2014, has
an above average exposure. However, Fitch believes AB's product
and client
diversity along with good investment performance in fixed income
should help
mitigate some of this pressure.
At a minimum, market value depreciation or outflows as a result
of rising rates
would reduce management fees and thus increase cash flow
leverage. It could also
create reputational risk for managers if performance is
materially worse than
peers. However, in the long term, rising rates accompanied by
sustained economic
growth should benefit equity assets and flows.
REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY
Traditional investment managers have historically avoided broad
regulatory
scrutiny due to the advisory nature of their business. However,
the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) in the U.S. and the Financial
Stability Board
(FSB) in Europe are looking into possible systemic risks posed
by large
investment management firms and/or their funds, and whether such
risks could be
addressed through regulatory measures. While the outcome is
highly uncertain,
Fitch believes that increased regulation could be a positive for
debtholders if
higher explicit capital and liquidity requirements resulted,
although it may
necessitate material equity raises given the limited equity
positions of most
managers and negative tangible equity positions in certain
instances.
Profitability could also be adversely impacted depending on the
extent to which
increased capital/liquidity requirements or heightened
transparency requirements
affect IMs or their funds.
