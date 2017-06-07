(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a global
peer review of
nine traditional investment managers (IMs). Based on this
review, Fitch has
affirmed the following Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR):
--Aberdeen Asset Management PLC (AAM) at 'A';
--Amundi Group at 'A+' (AMU);
--Azimut Holding S.p.A. (AZI) at 'BBB';
--FMR LLC (FMR) at 'A+';
--Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) at 'A-';
--Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) at 'BBB';
--Man Strategic Holdings Limited (MAN) at 'BBB+'.
--Russell Investments (Russell) at 'BB';
--Schroders Plc (Schroders) at 'A+';
Rating Outlooks were revised as follows:
--The Outlook on IVZ was revised to Stable from Positive;
--The Outlook on JHG was maintained at Positive;
--The Outlook on Russell was maintained at Negative;
--The Outlooks for the remaining traditional IMs are Stable.
The rationale for today's rating actions includes both
peer-group and
company-specific considerations with the latter outlined in
company-specific
rating action commentaries also published today and available on
Fitch's
website.
Rating drivers shared by the peer group include (to varying
degrees)
well-established and increasingly diversified franchises leading
to scale and in
some cases a degree of pricing power, adequate asset performance
in a still
challenging operating environment, broadly stable profitability
despite margin
and flow pressure from competition, most notably from passive
strategies,
increasing regulatory costs, and relatively strong cash flow
leverage metrics,
which remain below the peer group's long-term average.
INCREASED COMPETITIVE PRESSURES DRIVE INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION
The underlying shift in investor preference toward passive
investment management
strategies continues to put significant competitive pressures on
the active
investment management industry, resulting in weaker client AUM
flows
(particularly in equities), fee compression and competition for
distribution.
Passive strategies garner significantly lower fees and delivered
better results
in recent years, as only about 17% of active equity strategies
in the U.S. were
able to outperform their commercial benchmarks over a 15-year
horizon, according
to the data by the Center for Research in Security Prices,
University of
Chicago. These pressures, together with increasing regulatory
costs, have been
drivers of increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity among
mid-tier active
IMs.
The recently formed JHG and announced merger between AAM and
Standard Life are
two examples of this trend. The acquisition of Pioneer
Investments, a UniCredit
S.p.A. subsidiary, by AMU also demonstrates industry
consolidation, although the
primary motivation for the transaction was the capital-raising
needs of the
seller. The acquisition of Source UK Services Limited (Source),
an independent
ETF provider, by IVZ reflects the firm's effort to improve its
strategic
positioning in the passive management space. While these M&A
transactions help
managers build scale, Fitch believes they also come with
integration and
execution risks, and are not likely to benefit client flows
without strong
relative investment performance.
EVOLVING REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
With new administrations taking office in the U.S. and France
and the uncertain
impact of Brexit in the U.K., there is a chance for diverging
regulatory paths
in the investment management industry, which creates uncertainty
and compliance
risks for the majority of global IMs. Historically, compared to
their bank
counterparts, traditional IMs have experienced less direct
regulation. However,
broader market regulation globally has led to increased
disclosure/reporting
requirements, scrutiny over pricing structures and requirements
to adhere to
clients' best-interest principles.
The Dept. of Labor's (DOL) fiduciary (conflict of interest) rule
in the U.S.,
which was originally scheduled to take effect on April 10, 2017,
requires
financial advisers to act in accordance with their clients' best
interests.
According to an announcement by the U.S. Secretary of Labor in
May 2017, the
requirement for partial compliance with the DOL rule is unlikely
to be delayed
beyond a June 9, 2017 implementation date, although there is a
possibility for
changes to be introduced. If the rule is implemented in its
original form, Fitch
believes it could further pressure fees on actively managed
products and/or
contribute to further growth of passive investment products,
given the low-cost
nature of the product, which tends to align with the DOL
intention. That said, a
portion of this impact has likely already been felt in the
industry as most
firms have made preparations to comply with the rule, given the
uncertain
implementation date.
In Europe, some traditional IMs are subject to capital
requirements under the
EU's Capital Requirement Directive IV (CRD IV). In addition,
regulators in the
U.K. and the EU have expressed concerns about effective
competition in the fund
management industry, fund pricing structures and fee
transparency. Under the
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID II), IMs will
be required to
improve disclosures of costs and charges in pricing documents,
including the
payments funds make to IMs for research. As a result, some IMs
decided to
partially or fully absorb research payments through their own
income statements.
STRONG MARKETS UNDERPIN AUM GROWTH, CLIENT FLOWS CHALLENGED
A recovery in the global equity markets that started in 3Q16
supported AUM
growth at rated institutions. For UK IMs, the sharp devaluation
of the British
pound also led to an increase in reported AUM. However,
valuations being at
all-time highs and rising interest rates in the U.S. expose AUM
balances to a
potential market correction.
Additionally, despite strong longer-term investment performance,
client flows
remain challenged by weaker short-term results and competitive
pressures from
passive allocation. Further evidence that the recent shift of
investor capital
into passively managed strategies is more secular than cyclical
may have
negative rating implications or limit the potential upside for
some of the rated
IMs, particularly for those more exposed to U.S. equities, where
that trend is
more prevalent.
MARGINS STAND STRONG, SUPPORTED BY FLEXIBLE COST BASES
Traditional IMs have continued to generate strong operating
margins despite
increasing compliance costs and fee pressure from investor
allocation to
passively managed products, due to their scale, focus on growing
AUM in the
higher-yielding retail channel, and fairly variable cost
structures. Average
EBITDA margins for investment grade-rated traditional IMs ranged
from 25%-51%
for the peer group. Many firms have launched cost savings
measures to improve
operating efficiency to better withstand the environmental
headwinds. Entities
involved in M&A activity have the potential to realize
cost-synergies and scale
benefits, which should mitigate fee and flow pressure on
margins.
LIMITED USE OF LEVERAGE
Debt usage has remained relatively modest for investment
grade-rated traditional
IMs and, in some instances, debt net of balance sheet cash is
negative. Recent
acquisitions have been funded by capital raises and existing
cash reserves, with
debt funding being moderate. Cash flow leverage levels, defined
as gross debt to
EBITDA, ranged between 0.3x and 1.3x for investment grade-rated
entities, which
was largely stable year-on-year. Performance turbulence may
inflate cash
leverage metrics, although Fitch does not expect modest leverage
growth to
impact ratings at this time. Positively, interest coverage
metrics remains sound
across the board, and the majority of sector borrowings are at
fixed rates.
Contact:
Primary Analysts:
Evgeny Konovalov (IVZ, JHG, Russell)
Director
+1-212-612-7839
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Christian Kuendig (Amundi, Azimut, Schroders)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Michael Taiano (FMR)
Director
+ 1-646 582 4956
Nalini Kaladeen (AAM, Man)
Director
+ 44 20 3530 1806
Secondary Analysts:
Arnau Autonell (AAM, Man)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Evgeny Konovalov (FMR)
Director
+1-212-612-7839
Nalini Kaladeen (Amundi, Schroders)
Director
+ 44 20 3530 1806
Jared Kirsch, CFA (IVZ, JHG, Russell)
Associate Director
+1 212 908 0332
Silvana Gandolfo (Azimut)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1301
Traditional Investment Managers: Industry Overview (6 April
2017)
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
