(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 06 (Fitch) The prospect of a new Tunisian
government in
the coming weeks is positive for the sovereign's credit profile,
Fitch Ratings
says. The electoral process has proceeded smoothly despite
security risks, and
electoral outcomes have increased the likelihood of the
formation of a stable,
coherent government.
The secretary-general of Nida Tounes, which won the most seats
in October's
parliamentary elections, said on Monday that Habib Essid had
been nominated as
Tunisia's new prime minister. The announcement follows the
victory of Beji Caid
Essebsi, also of Nida Tounes, in presidential elections held in
late December.
Essid will now seek to form a coalition government and name a
cabinet in the
next month or so.
The formation of a new government following the 4Q14 elections
would complete
Tunisia's political transition, which began with the fall of the
Ben Ali regime
in 2011. The new parliament and president have been elected for
five years in
line with the new constitution adopted by the previous
parliament; Tunisia
therefore is on track to be the first Arab Spring country to
complete a
transition to democracy.
Nevertheless, politics remain fragmented and social tensions
high, with no party
winning an outright parliamentary majority. The final timing and
breadth of any
coalition, including whether the second-largest parliamentary
party, Ennadha,
will participate, remains unclear. But stabilisation and
capacity for compromise
were demonstrated last year in the adoption of the new
constitution, the
formation of a caretaker government, the approval of the
electoral law, and
peaceful polling. Combined with the mandate that victory in the
parliamentary
and presidential elections gives Nida Tounes, this suggests that
a coalition
that can be consistent and effective in policy-making can be
formed.
This would be in line with our longstanding view that political
transition will
ultimately succeed and a new government take power in early
2015.
Political tensions have taken a toll on policy-making and
performance. The
caretaker government has progressed with some reforms (eg
further raising
selected subsidised prices and strengthening tax
administration), but key ones
on banking sector restructuring and business environment
improvement have yet to
be finalised and implemented.
Reliance on official lenders including the IMF and World Bank
should maintain
the policy anchor. We think the next government is likely to
broadly comply with
fiscal consolidation commitments made by the caretaker
government in its 2015
budget (we forecast the deficit to narrow to 4.9% of GDP this
year, from 5.6% in
2014).
The authorities recently announced their intention to launch a
bond issue in
their own name, the first since the revolution, by end-January
2015 to finance
budget needs.
Progress in political transition will boost confidence,
potentially lifting
growth. Fiscal consolidation will slow expansion but lower oil
prices, together
with lower oil subsidies, will ease external and fiscal
positions. This will
help improve Tunisia's twin deficits, but sustainably unwinding
them will take
time. An improved policy stance would therefore be key to a
revision to Stable
of the Negative Outlook on Tunisia's 'BB-' rating in 2015. Our
next scheduled
review is on 27 March.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
