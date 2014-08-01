(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the
'B(EXP)' expected
rating that it assigned to China-based residential property
developer Jingrui
Holdings Limited's (Jingrui; B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior
unsecured bond.
This expected rating was originally assigned in May 2014 when
Jingrui first
proposed the bond issue. Jingrui has relaunched the bond after
it earlier
decided not to proceed with the issue.
The notes are rated at the same level as Jingrui's senior
unsecured rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final rating of the proposed notes is
contingent upon
receipt of documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Sales Target: Fitch expects Jingrui's sales in 2014
to increase from
2013's, although it will be challenging for the company to reach
its 2014 sales
target of CNY12.8bn. Jingrui achieved contracted sales of
CNY3.0bn in 1H14,
representing a year-on-year increase of 30%. The company's
contracted sales in
1H14 was 23% of its full-year target, less than the 28% achieved
in 2013.
High Leverage among Peers: Jingrui's leverage is a key
constraint on its
ratings. We expect Jingrui's leverage, measured by net debt over
adjusted
inventory, to increase to nearly 55% at end-June 2014 from 44%
at end-2013. The
company's expenditure on land acquisitions of about CNY3bn in
1H14 was high
relative to its contracted sales of CNY3bn, which contributed to
the higher
leverage. In comparison, most of the other residential
developers rated 'B' or
'B+' had leverage of below 40%. As Jingrui is expanding, Fitch
believes that its
leverage will rise in 2014 but is likely to remain below 60%
(above which
negative rating action may be considered), unless it acquires
land aggressively
in 2H14.
Fast Churn-Out Lowers Margins: Jingrui adopted the fast
churn-out model in 2013
by starting construction and launching project presales three
months and six
months after land acquisitions respectively. For example, it
launched the
presales of a Hangzhou project in December 2013, 148 days after
it purchased the
land. This model helped Jingrui increase sales by a strong 76%
to CNY8.3bn in
2013. However, the fast churn-out model reduces profit margins,
as developers
benefit less from property price appreciation and have to sell
at competitive
prices to ensure high sell-through rates. Fitch expects
Jingrui's gross profit
margin to remain low at 20%-25% in the next two to three years.
Low Market Penetration: Jingrui currently has between one and
three projects
that mostly have less than CNY1bn in annual contracted sales in
each of the 15
cities in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces where it has
operations. Fitch believes
that Jingrui could enjoy economies of scale and higher profit
margins if it
concentrates on building its market presence and brand name in a
few of these
cities.
Heavy Cash Outlay: Jingrui has a small landbank of 5.5 million
square metres. As
such, Fitch expects Jingrui to spend significant amounts on land
acquisitions
and project construction in order to support its target of
strong sales growth
over the next few years. Jingrui relies heavily on cash flow
from contracted
sales and banks' construction loans to finance its operations.
The ambitious
expansion plan may increase the risk of liquidity crunch in
times of property
market slowdown or liquidity tightening. Jingrui will consider
developing
projects with JV partners to lower its capital outlay.
Sufficient Liquidity to Repay Debt: At end-2013, Jingrui had
cash of CNY3.4bn
and undrawn credit facilities of CNY565m, which should be
sufficient to cover
short-term debt maturing in 2014 of CNY3bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40% (end-2013:
44.2%); and
- EBITDA margin sustained above 18% (2013: 12%); and
- Maintaining its current strategy of fast churn-out model, such
that contracted
sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x (2013: 1.1x).
Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory sustained above 60%
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
