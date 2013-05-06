(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating
on BOC Aviation
Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation) upsized USD500m 4.375% senior notes due
2023 at
Long-Term 'A-'. The confirmation follows the increase in the
size of the notes
from USD350m.
The notes, which were issued under BOC Aviation's USD2bn euro
medium-term note
programme, were assigned a final 'A-' rating on 2 May 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company,
and rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The
IDR has a
Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view of a very high
probability of
extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent,
Bank of China
Limited (BOC; A/Stable).
Rating Sensitivities
Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide
support would
impact BOC Aviation's IDR and hence the issue rating.
Proceeds from the senior notes are to be used for the company's
new capital
expenditure and general corporate purposes.
For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile,
see "Fitch Rates
BOC Aviation 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 25 June 2012, and BOC
Aviation's full
rating report, dated 13 September 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
