(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
confirmed CIMB
Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT) short-term debenture
programme at
'F1+(tha)' following the increase in size of the programme to
THB34.0bn.
Proceeds will be used for its banking businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has affirmed the programme on 25 March 2014. The National
rating of
short-term senior unsecured debentures programme is consistent
with CIMBT's
Short-Term National Rating of 'F1+(tha)' as the debentures
represent unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CIMBT's National Short-Term Rating is the highest on the
national scale and,
hence, no rating upside is possible.
CIMBT's National Ratings (AA-(tha)/Stable) are support-driven. A
significant
deterioration of the parent bank's (Malaysian-based CIMB Bank
Berhad) credit
profile may result in a negative action on CIMBT's National
Ratings and issue
ratings. Any perceived weakening of the importance of CIMBT to
its parent could
also negatively affect the ratings.
For more details on CIMBT's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings of 5 Thai Subsidiaries of Foreign Banks", dated 25 March
2014, and
CIMBT's report, dated 22 April 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Trin Siriwuthiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
