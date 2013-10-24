(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
confirmed the National Long-Term Rating on CP ALL Public Company
Limited's (CP
ALL; A+(tha)/Stable/F1(tha)) new secured bonds at 'A+(tha)'. The
confirmation
follows a further increase of the issue size to up to THB50bn
from up to
THB47bn.
The bonds will be issued in eight tranches due in 2016, 2018,
2020 and 2023. The
bonds will be secured by shares of Siam Makro Public Company
Limited (Makro)
held by CP ALL. The proceeds from the bonds will be used to
refinance some of
the bridging loans from banks, which CP ALL used to finance its
acquisition of
Makro.
Fitch had assigned the rating to the secured bonds on 16
September 2013 and
confirmed the rating on the increased issue on 21 October 2013.
For more details
on the initial rating action on the bonds, see "Fitch Rates
Thailand-based CP
ALL's Bonds 'A+(tha)'".
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
