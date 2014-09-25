(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
confirmed its rating on ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's
(ICBCTL) upcoming
guaranteed bonds at expected National Long-Term 'AAA(tha)(EXP)'.
The size of the
bond issue has been increased to up to THB4.3bn from up to
THB3bn. The Outlook
is Stable.
The final ratings are contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received and the Office of the Securities
and Exchange
Commission's approval of the bond issue.
For further information, please refer to the rating action
commentary titled
"Fitch Rates ICBC (Thai) Leasing's Guaranteed Bonds
'AAA(tha)(EXP)'", dated 12
September 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012,
and "Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
