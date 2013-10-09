(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating on Philippine-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN) programme at senior unsecured 'BB'. The rating confirmation follows a periodic update of the programme, including business and industry developments as well as financial statements. Fitch had affirmed the programme rating on 2 August 2013. Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that the notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior unsecured programme rating is at the same level as RCBC's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes are direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in RCBC's IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, will have an impact on the programme rating. For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Takes Positive Actions on 2 Philippine Banks; Affirms 2 Others", dated 2 August 2013, and RCBC's full rating report, dated 19 August 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. RCBC's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable - Viability Rating 'bb' - Support Rating '3' - Support Rating Floor 'BB-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alfred Chan Director +65 6796 7220 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Mikho Irawady Associate Director +65 6796 7230 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.