BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has confirmed ratings of RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1's notes following issuance of AUD168.1m Class A1-R mortgage backed floating rate notes. The ratings are as follows:
AUD168.1m Class A1-R notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD97.5m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD25.0m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD17.5m Class B-1 notes: Not Rated
AUD2.5m Class B-2 notes: Not Rated
The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee for RESIMAC Triomphe Trust in respect of Premier Series 2012-1. The 'AAAsf' Long-Term Rating was originally assigned to the Class A1-R tranche with a zero balance at initial settlement on 7 June 2012. The issuance of AUD168.1m Class A1-R notes, plus application of any amounts accumulated in the redemption fund, have been used to redeem the outstanding Class A1-B notes at their maturity today.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAsf' Long-Term Rating assigned to the Class A1-R, A-2 and AB notes is based on: the redemption facility provided by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+); the quality of the collateral; the 14.5% credit enhancement (CE) provided to the Class A1-R and A2 notes by the subordinate AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; the 6.4% CE provided to the Class AB notes by the subordinate B-1 and B-2 notes; the liquidity facility of 1%; and RESIMAC's underwriting standards and servicing capabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2012-1", dated 14 June 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report, dated 14 June 2012, are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.