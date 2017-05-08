(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 08 (Fitch) Since becoming the sole provider of
Fitch Fundamental
Financial Data, the Fitch Connect platform has gained traction
with counterparty
risk managers and is now used by six of seven of Europe's
largest banks.
Launched in 2016 with 60 users, Fitch Connect now boasts more
than 3,000 users
across its platform of Desktop, Excel Add-in, APIs, and data
feeds.
"Counterparty credit risk managers want solutions to help them
assess risk and
monitor their exposures and Fitch Connect combines the critical
inputs risk
managers need in one powerful platform," said Brian Filanowski,
Global Head of
Product, Fitch Solutions. "It is the only place to access
Fitch's
industry-leading data on worldwide bank fundamentals. With new
enhancements to
Fitch Connect, credit risk managers can now directly integrate
data from our
platform into their own Excel spreadsheets and workflows."
Fitch Connect combines Fitch Fundamental Data, ratings and
research into one
solution to meet the needs of counterparty risk managers.
Formerly available
from BvD BankScope for the last 15 years, Fitch Fundamentals is
Fitch Solution's
financial core data set, providing accurate and timely
financials on:
--30,000 private and public banks
--610 non-bank financial institutions
--11,600 insurers, brokers and syndicates
--2,200 corporates
--Economic and 3-year forecast data on 110 sovereigns
"Since the 2016 launch of Fitch Connect we knew our platform
needed to be the
exclusive channel for our Fitch Fundamental financial data so
counterparty risk
managers can seamlessly and efficiently incorporate the data
into their own
processes," added Filanowski.
A director of banking at a European investment and accounting
firm noted that,
"Fitch Connect is very easy to use and that all Fitch content
links together so
well within one platform." In addition, a credit risk manager at
a U.S. based
asset manager commented that the platform offers, "Intuitive
navigation to
locate ratings, research articles and financial data to help
with their credit
risk process."
