(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 20 (Fitch) Overcapacity will decline
in both the
Indian and Indonesian telecom industries over 2014-2015, says
Fitch Ratings.
This is because some of the weaker, smaller telcos are likely to
be either
acquired by larger telcos, or to merge with each other to
improve their
financial and operating position.
Consolidation should improve operating profitability and cash
flow, but such
transactions could weaken the balance sheets of the acquirers if
funded by debt.
Consequently, mergers of strugglers may have to be all-equity
deals to retain
sufficient credit capacity to support ongoing operations.
Smaller telcos in these two countries continue to struggle to
gain market share
or achieve positive EBITDA. Their strategy of relying on the
fast-growing data
market is no longer working, as they are unable to achieve
meaningful scale and
generate significant profit from the segment amid competition
from larger
telcos.
Indonesian operators have already started to consolidate, while
the Indian
telcos are waiting for the relaxation of M&A guidelines which we
believe will be
announced by the end of this year. Lack of clarity over the
telco M&A regime
and, in particular, spectrum acquisitions have prevented any
consolidation in
India so far.
Consolidation should improve small telcos' declining
profitability as cost
synergies are realised and voice tariffs benefit from lower
competition. Mergers
should also lead to lower capex as network infrastructure
investments need not
be duplicated. Less intensive price competition in the data
segment should
benefit all. This is particularly important, as the revenue
share of
lower-margin data products is increasing - as it cannibalises
the more
profitable voice and text services.
The Indian and Indonesian telecom markets are similar in that
there is a wide
disparity in size and credit strength between the top three
operators and the
rest. However, the top three Indonesian companies have greater
ratings headroom
to make debt-funded acquisitions, supported by strong parentage,
moderate
leverage and high profitability, and an overwhelming combined
market share. The
Indian market is less profitable and more fragmented, and the
top three telcos
have relatively weaker balance sheets - which are more likely to
be adversely
affected by debt-funded acquisitions.
We believe that, in the long run, India can support only six
profitable mobile
telcos and Indonesia four. Both markets are currently
characterised by fierce
competition, with 8-10 operators. Only the top (three to four)
operators make a
profit, while the rest suffer EBITDA losses and have stretched
balance sheets.
However, the top three in Indonesia together account for over
85% of revenue
market share, whereas in India their combined share is just 70%.
In both
countries, voice tariffs experienced a severe decline during
2008-2011 as late
entrants competed strongly on tariffs in price-sensitive
markets.
Contacts:
Nitin Soni
Associate Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
PT Indosat Tbk
here
PT XL Axiata Tbk
here
Bharti Airtel Limited
here
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.