(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Sri Lanka Telecommunications here SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Over-capacity in Sri Lanka's telecommunications industry could shrink as two weaker operators may exit the sector, which would benefit the remaining players, Fitch Ratings says in a new special report. Data tariffs could rise following consolidation, and this would slow the decline in profitability and prevent duplication of capex. The number of industry participants could fall to three from five. Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT; BB-/AAA(lka)/Stable), the largest integrated operator, plans to acquire Hutchison Lanka; while the third-largest operator, Etisalat Lanka, could merge with the fourth-largest, Airtel Lanka. The credit profiles for SLT and Dialog Axiata PLC (Dialog; AAA(lka)/Stable) will remain stable; ratings headroom will remain moderate despite a decline in profitability and continued large capex requirements. SLT's and Dialog's average operating EBITDAR margins might decline to 30%-31% in 2015 (2014: average of 32%), excluding any benefits of consolidation, due to price-based competition and the substitution of low-margin data services for traditional voice/text services. Free cash flow (FCF) for both SLT and Dialog is likely to be negative in 2015 as average capex/revenue for the two telcos will remain high, at around 28% (2014: 30%), to expand 3G/4G network coverage and fibre connectivity. We expect SLT's and Dialog's fund flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to deteriorate in 2015 to 1.3x and 2.0x, respectively (2014: 1.1x and 1.9x), as cash generated from operations will fall short of capex requirements, and they would require debt funding. However, leverage will remain at levels appropriate for their current ratings. Fitch may revise the outlook for Sri Lanka's telecommunications sector to positive if industry consolidation results in improvement in profitability. The regulator's introduction of a data tariff floor could also ease pressure on profitability. Significant debt-funded acquisitions leading to weaker balance sheets could significantly reduce ratings headroom for both SLT and Dialog. SLT's National Long-Term rating would be downgraded to 'AA+(lka)' if it executes a debt-funded acquisition of Hutchison Lanka that raises its FFO-adjusted net leverage to over 1.5x. Also, a major dilution in ownership or board control by Dialog's parent, Axiata Berhad, removal of the common brand name, or a weakening of the current strategic and operational ties between the companies, could lead to negative rating action on Dialog's National Long-Term Rating. Fitch assesses Dialog's standalone profile at 'AA+(lka)'. The report, "2015 Outlook: Sri-Lank Telecommunications Services", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Kanishka DeSilva Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.