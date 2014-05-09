(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 08 (Fitch) A continuation of the
Thai political
impasse through the latter half of 2014 would be credit
negative, and is likely
to prompt a review of the sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings says.
This is in line
with the guidance Fitch gave at the time of its March 2014
review of Thailand's
ratings.
As we highlighted in our March review, failure to establish a
functioning
government by mid-year would have a major impact on medium-term
capital
investment, consumer confidence and fiscal planning. Domestic
demand is already
expected to be soft in 2014, resulting in a forecast real GDP
growth rate of
2.5%. The resulting drag of protracted political uncertainty on
the economy
would bring Thailand's long-term growth rate further below its
'BBB' range
peers, placing negative pressure on its sovereign credit
profile.
Political risk is heightened by the 7 May Constitutional Court
decision to
remove Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and nine of her senior
ministers, and
the 8 May decision by the National Anti-Corruption Commission to
indict
Shinawatra on dereliction of duty charges. Pro- and
anti-government street
rallies are scheduled in the coming weeks, and the judicial
decisions are likely
to act as a focal point for pro-government supporters. Should
elections
scheduled for 20 July be delayed or cancelled, it would
significantly increase
the probability that Thailand will not have a fully functioning
government for
the remainder of the year.
Such a scenario could also increase the risks to Thailand's
basic political
stability.
Prolonged political drift risks broader negative effect on
Thailand's credit
fundamentals. We estimated Thailand's potential growth rate may
have slackened
to about 3% in its March 2014 review - a very low rate for a
country at
Thailand's income level, and related to repeated delays in
strengthening key
infrastructure. This in turn holds Thailand back from breaking
free of the
low-investment "middle income trap" equilibrium in which it has
languished since
the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.
