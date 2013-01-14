* Utilities and telecoms to be most at risk of downgrades
* Report echoes similar views from other agencies
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - EMEA corporate downgrades will likely
outnumber upgrades in 2013, Fitch Ratings strategists wrote in a
report published on Monday, citing weaker fundamentals and
lasting macroeconomic concerns.
Utilities and telecom companies within the rating agency's
coverage universe had accounted for 61% of downgrades in 2012,
and both sectors have negative outlooks.
"For utilities this is due to weak fundamentals and
regulatory pressure across most of the EU. Telecoms face a
difficult mix of weaker consumer confidence and strong
competitive pressure across the continent," strategists Richard
Hunter and Roelof Steenekamp said.
The agency also has a negative outlook on European food
retailers - where challenges are being borne out of changing
consumption patterns - and the steel sector, where low demand
form the key construction and automotive markets is exerting
pressure.
One of the biggest casualties in the steel sector has been
ArcelorMittal.
Moody's was the first agency to cut the company to junk with
a negative outlook in early November, reflecting a collapse in
world steel markets that are expected to get worse before they
get better.
Fitch followed suit with a downgrade to BB+ in December.
In order to shore up its balance sheet, the company last
week announced that it had raised a bigger-than-expected USD4bn
through selling shares and convertible bonds.
In the telecoms space, one of the most high-profile
downgrade stories of 2012 was Nokia.
The Finnish company, which has been losing market share, was
cut to junk by all three major rating agencies last summer.
Since then, however, the company has worked hard to get
itself back in shape. Last week it reported that strong sales of
Lumia smartphones helped its mobile phone business achieve
underlying profitability in the fourth quarter.
GETTING AHEAD
Last September, Fitch already warned that weak macroeconomic
trends for the region, coupled with sovereign debt stress and
related fiscal austerity could lead to corporates getting ahead
of themselves and becoming too confident too soon.
Some credits have already felt the impact of this by pricing
bonds at particularly aggressive levels, only to see spreads
widen in secondary markets.
Elsewhere, strategists have warned that some corporates are
already turning to equity-friendly measures, like dividend hikes
and share buy-backs when the fundamentals are nowhere near as
stable as they were pr-crisis.
Alex Griffiths, head of international research for EMEA
corporates at Fitch, at the time warned that there was a danger
that if the confident tone in markets persisted into 2013,
increases in discretionary spending on M&A and share buy-backs
could represent a threat to corporate credit quality.
In December, Moody's and S&P published reports saying that
for many corporates impacted by the eurozone financial crisis,
the worst was yet to come. [ID:nL5E8N6A3E}
"The potential for upward rating movement looks to be
limited, except for a few well-diversified corporates," Moody's
analyst Jean-Michael Carayon said at the time.
Paul Watters, head of corporate research at S&P Ratings
Services, echoed this view, saying that more than 40 rated
European companies could default in 2013.
"We expect 2013 to be more challenging than 2012 for
European corporate entities, reflecting slack growth prospects
in the region," he said.
One silver lining for this year, Hunter and Steenekamp said,
was that 45% of 2012 downgrades affected speculative-grade
companies.
Speculative-grade companies accounted for only 18% of
issuance in 2012, meaning that there is still some comfort for
investors in high-grade corporate bonds.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian
Baker)