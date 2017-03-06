(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Potential federal corporate
tax cuts may aid
US bank earnings over the long run, according to Fitch Ratings.
However, they
could also result in deferred tax asset (DTA) and liability
(DTL) revaluations,
causing one-time earnings and capital impacts. While some of the
one-time
noncash charges from DTA revaluations could be significant, the
potential
earnings benefit from lower taxes over time could mitigate the
one-time capital
impact.
The timing and nature of any corporate tax changes remains
uncertain; whether
any tax savings would be retained is unclear. Under pro forma
assumptions, ROAs
would increase to varying degrees, as illustrated with 25% and
20% effective tax
rate scenarios - see table below. The effective tax rate for
all US bank
holding companies was 30% as of 3Q16.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/estimated_earnings_under_corporate_tax_scenar
ios?src=embed"
title="Estimated Earnings Under Corporate Tax Scenarios"
width="550"
height="499" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
Any DTA reductions would be reflected as a charge through income
tax expense in
the revaluation period, which would have a negative effect on
earnings and
equity. Conversely, downward adjustments to DTLs would decrease
income tax
expense and have a positive effect. Therefore, banks with net
DTL positions may
benefit the most from a change in the federal tax rate.
DTAs at US banks ballooned in the post-crisis period due to net
operating
losses, although DTA balances have declined steadily as banks
have returned to
profitability. For most banks, DTAs represent an immaterial
portion of their
equity, and the median of DTAs as a percentage of total equity
was 2.5% among
Fitch-rated banks.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/dtas_as__of_equity_for_fitch_rated_us_banks?s
rc=embed"
title="DTAs as % of Equity for Fitch-Rated US Banks" width="550"
height="791"
scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
DTLs are much less common among US banks, although some
Fitch-rated banks do
have sizable DTLs relative to total equity.
Fitch expects that any DTA revaluation charges will lower bank
tangible common
equity ratios. However, regulatory capital ratios and Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
will experience less impact. DTAs relating to net operating loss
carryforwards
are already deducted in their entirety from regulatory capital,
and DTAs
relating to timing differences over 10% of CET1 capital are also
deducted. FCC
is Fitch's primary capital metric and excludes DTAs from losses
carried forward
that rely on future profitability to be realized (DTAs relating
to timing
differences are not deducted from FCC). On the other hand, a DTL
revaluation
will likely result in improved tangible common equity and
regulatory capital
ratios for banks with net DTL positions. This is because the
reduced DTL will
flow through as a benefit to retained earnings.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/dtls_as__of_equity_for_fitch_rated_us_banks?s
rc=embed"
title="DTLs as % of Equity for Fitch-Rated US Banks" width="550"
height="686"
scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
Not all DTAs and DTLs would be affected because changes to the
federal corporate
tax rate would not affect DTAs and DTLs arising from state,
local or foreign
government taxes.
Fitch believes that any tax reform changes will likely be rating
neutral,
although specific proposals and responses from the banks to such
changes are
required to analyze the ultimate impact. Any capital impact from
DTA/DTL
revaluations is expected to be manageable given its limited
effect on FCC.
Whether banks will retain the earnings benefit or return it to
shareholders to
fully assess any rating impact also remains to be seen.
Contact:
Michael Shepherd
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-9138
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Justin Patrie, CFA
Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
