(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version
published on 5
September 2016 to include the senior unsecured notes issued by
Telefonica
Participaciones, S.A.U in the full list of rating actions. There
is no change to
Telefonica SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior
unsecured rating of
'BBB/Stable'. The original rating action commentary with the
correction is
presented below.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Telefonica SA's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The
Outlook on the IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available below.
The rating downgrade reflects expectations that Telefonica is
unlikely to reduce
leverage on an organic basis during 2016 as we originally
envisaged. This is due
to higher-than-expected pressure on funds from operations (FFO)
resulting from a
combination of restructuring charges, FX depreciation and weaker
performance in
the group's Hispam division. We now expect FFO-adjusted net
leverage is likely
to peak end-2016 at 3.9x, or 0.4x higher than our previous
forecast, before
declining to 3.5x by 2018 as a result of growth in organic free
cashflow. This
leverage profile is more consistent with a 'BBB' rating.
Fitch is also adjusting the rating sensitivity measures it
applies to Telefonica
to reflect the company's increased exposure to countries with a
non-investment-grade rating. The increase has primarily been
driven by the
successive downgrades to Brazil's sovereign rating by Fitch over
the past six
months. The change implements tighter leverage metric thresholds
that aim to
maintain comparability of the company's rating with other
diversified western
European telecoms operators.
The Stable Outlook reflects Telefonica's commitment to its
medium-term leverage
target and the strong competitive position of its operating
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Well-Positioned Operating Subsidiaries
Telefonica's ratings are supported by a portfolio of assets that
are
competitively well positioned and geographically well
diversified across Europe
and Latin America. The operator has a leading domestic market
position, which
drove about 47% of group operating free cash flow (EBITDA less
capex on an
underlying basis) in 2015. The Spanish operations underpin
Telefonica's ratings
and recent consolidation has improved market structure while the
company's
investments in network, content and bundled products sustain its
competitive
capability.
Higher-Than-Expected Leverage
Telefonica's 1H16 results indicate higher-than-expected pressure
on FFO from
three principal areas. Firstly, EUR650m-EUR700m annual cash
restructuring costs
in Spain over three years. These costs reduce Fitch's forecast
2016 operating
free cash flow (FCF) by 9%. Secondly, adverse currency movements
in Brazil and
Hispam has led to a 10% fall in group organic EBITDA during 1H16
or EUR836m
(based on Telefonica's reporting). We expect pressure from
adverse currency
movements in Latin America to improve during 2H16 however, this
still represents
a drag to our original 2016 estimates. Thirdly, competitive,
regulatory and
commercial cost pressures in Hispam. While the Hispam division
continues to
outperform its main competitors, the cost pressures have led to
a contraction of
2.5 percentage points yoy in Hispam's 1H16 organic EBITDA
margin.
As a result of the lower FFO, Fitch now expects FFO-adjusted net
leverage at
YE2016 to increase to about 3.9x from 3.6x at end-2015.
Previously, Fitch
expected Telefonica's FFO-adjusted net leverage to decline to
3.5x during 2016
through organic cashflow generation and within 18-24 months.
This, however, is
unlikely to be achieved on an organic basis alone, given the
group's trajectory.
Organic Deleveraging Capacity Constrained
Fitch expects FCF to increase over the next three to four years
driven primarily
by cost reduction in Europe, operating free cashflow growth in
Spain, synergy
extraction in Germany and Brazil, and a decline in capital
expenditure as the
intensity of fixed and mobile broadband network deployment
reduces. Our
base-case scenario envisages pre-dividend FCF margins expanding
from 6% in 2016
to about 8% by 2018. This assumes revenue growth of less than 1%
over 2017 and
2018.
Dividends to shareholders are likely to consume 65%-70% of
pre-dividend FCF over
the next two years (assuming no change to Telefonica's dividend
policy), leaving
limited capacity to delever through organic cashflow generation
alone. On this
basis, the group's FFO-adjusted net leverage is likely to
decline to about 3.5x
by 2018 supported by the conversion of EUR1.5bn mandatory
convertible notes in
2017.
Telefonica's target is to achieve a net debt to EBITDA ratio of
2.35x (based on
its own leverage definition) by end-2017. The scenario is likely
to require the
use of asset sales and possibly the issuance of hybrid
securities. To this
extent the company has announced its intention to list a stake
of at least 25%
in Telxius, while also considering strategic options for O2 UK
that will involve
Telefonica maintaining a majority stake. Fitch does not include
these events in
its ratings until they are complete.
FX Exposure on Leverage
Telefonica's main FX exposure comes from its Latin American
operations, which in
2015 comprised 42% of operating free cashflow (the proportion is
lower when
interest and tax is taken into account) but about 13% of net
debt (as defined by
the company). The mismatch in cash flow and net debt creates
pressure on
leverage metrics when there is significant and sustainable
devaluation in
currencies as there has been in 2H15 and 1H16.
Revised Rating Sensitivities
Fitch has tightened Telefonica's FFO-adjusted net leverage
metric to achieve a
'BBB+' rating to 3.3x from 3.5x. The lower leverage threshold
reflect the
group's sizeable exposure to Brazil. Telefonica derived 21% of
its EBITDA from
Brazil in 1H16. Fitch has progressively downgraded the country's
sovereign
rating to 'BB'/Negative from 'BBB'/Negative over the past 12
months.
The downgrade of Brazil's sovereign rating has significantly
increased the
proportion of Telefonica's group EBITDA that is generated from
countries with
non-investment-grade ratings, which Fitch estimates was about
26% in the past 12
months to 1H16 on an underlying basis. The proportion is
significantly higher
than Fitch's estimates for its immediate peer group of large,
diversified
western European telecoms operators, such as Deutsche Telekom
(7%), Orange (12%)
and Vodafone (10%). Telefonica's non-investment-grade exposure
carries a
relatively higher cash flow risk, which is now reflected in the
tighter leverage
rating sensitivities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
are:
- Reported revenue decline of 5% yoy in 2016 with 0.5%-1.0%
growth a year
thereafter. This assumes some improvement in FX rates in 2H16.
- EBITDA margins increasing from 31% in 2016 to 32% by 2019.
- Capex to sales ratio of 16.6% in 2016 declining to 15.3% by
2019.
- Off-balance-sheet debt adjustment based on an operating lease
multiple of
6.7x. The multiple is based on an estimated weighted average of
the geographic
dispersion of long-term operating leases.
- Fitch's calculation of net debt assumes that the vast majority
of the
company's derivative financial assets and liabilities are
related to FX hedges.
- Telefonica's reported operating income before depreciation and
amortisation
(OIBDA) has been considered as EBITDA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage falling sustainably below 3.3x.
- Improved competitive position in Telefonica's domestic and
other key
international markets combined with strong growth in
pre-dividend FCF.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage trending above 3.8x on a sustained
basis.
- Pressure on FCF driven by EBITDA erosion, FX and capital
repatriation
constraints, higher capex and shareholder distribution, or
significant
underperformance in the core domestic and international markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telefonica SA
- Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable;
- Senior unsecured: downgraded to 'BBB'/'F3' from 'BBB+'/'F2';
- Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'.
Telefonica Europe B.V. / Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U / Telefonica
Participaciones, S.A.U
- Senior unsecured bonds: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
- Subordinated hybrid securities: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'.
Telefonica Finance USA LLC
- Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
++44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates –
Effective Aug. 13,
2015 to Sept. 27, 2016 (pub. 13 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020401
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001