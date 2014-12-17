(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that cost
efficiency will be a
key driver of Dutch insurers' profitability and sustainability
of business
models as the domestic insurance market is mature and highly
concentrated. The
life sector continues to shrink and pressure to reduce operating
costs is high.
In a new report, Fitch says that it expects the Dutch life
market to contract in
2015 and views this as negative from a rating perspective,
although it is
counterbalanced by the benefits of cost cutting. The falling
demand for life
products, together with lower interest rates, has hit
profitability in 2014 and
this trend will likely continue into 2015. In addition,
competition is tough and
increases pressure to cut costs even further.
The need to cut costs in a mature and saturated market is
exacerbated by the
structural decline of life insurers' business amid fierce
competition from banks
on saving products. This could spur further consolidation
between insurance
companies.
The Dutch non-life market has been stable and profitable since
the financial
crisis began in 2008, with profitable underwriting amid sluggish
growth. This
stability is likely to continue in 2015, in Fitch's view,
despite the increasing
shift to price aggregators that could add further downward
pressure on pricing,
and signs of deterioration of claims experience.
The Dutch health insurance market, which is the largest in
Europe, makes modest
but stable profits, with competition focused on procurement
costs and customer
service. Barriers to entry are high due to the large scale
needed to operate
efficiently. Fitch therefore believes that the competitive
landscape will not
change significantly in 2015.
Overall Fitch expects that the issues faced by the life sector
in 2014 will
worsen in 2015, while the non-life market will remain stable and
profitable.
This underpins the negative sector outlook for the Dutch life
insurance market
and the stable sector outlook for the non-life market.
The rating outlook for the Dutch insurance market is negative,
reflecting the
mix of Outlooks on individual rated companies. The Negative
Outlooks on some
company ratings stem from the Dutch state's bailout of certain
bancassurance
groups, which had an adverse knock-on effect on their respective
insurance
operations.
The report "2015 Outlook: Cost Cutting Pivotal to Insurers'
Profits - Low
Interest Rates and High Competition Challenge Insurers' Business
Models" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
