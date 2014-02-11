Feb 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says its latest survey shows that
covered bond investors are likely to increase their holdings in Canada and
Australia, as well as in the UK. They are also attracted to higher yields in the
peripheral eurozone with a much larger proportion planning to increase rather
than decrease their holdings in Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.
In its year-end 2013 Covered Bonds Investor Survey, Fitch says a larger
proportion of the investors surveyed (24%) view regulatory treatment as the
biggest concern facing covered bonds versus 5% last year. Based on number of
respondents, regulatory treatment ranked second behind sovereign risk, and on a
weighted view of the responses, second behind health of the banking sector. The
uncertain impact of regulatory treatment was highlighted by mixed views on
whether the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive would increase or decrease
the credit risk of covered bonds. Thirty-seven percent of polled investors
expect higher credit risk, while 36% expect lower credit risk and 27% expect no
change.
Continuing a trend from the past two annual surveys, significant proportions of
respondents will consider investing in less traditional amortisation and cover
asset types. Thirty-nine percent are prepared to buy covered bonds with a
conditional pass-through redemption profile with 24% willing to buy those that
amortise on a full pass-through basis. Investors also display flexibility
regarding cover asset type: approximately 30% of respondents are comfortable
buying covered bonds secured by senior tranches of MBS or SME loans.
Both the covered bond and issuer ratings are important to the investors
surveyed. Twenty-one percent deem the issuer rating to be more important than
the covered bond rating, with an additional 33% considering it as important as
the covered bond rating. Ninety-four percent look for at least one rating for
their covered bonds, but a 'AAA' rating is only required by 10% of respondents.
Overall, 53 investors responded to the survey, of which 16% have more than
EUR20bn of covered bonds under management, 22% have between EUR5bn and EUR20bn,
and 62% have less than EUR5bn in their portfolios. Nineteen percent of
respondents are based outside of EMEA compared with 5% last year. Although not
exhaustive, Fitch deems the sample to be indicative of covered bonds investors
as a whole.
The full survey is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Covered Bonds Investor Survey Year-End 2013