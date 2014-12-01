(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains its
Negative Watch on
Covidien plc's (Covidien's) ratings, including the 'A' Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), following Medtronic Inc.'s (Medtronic) recent bond
issuance. The ratings
apply to approximately $5 billion of Covidien's debt outstanding
at June 27,
2014. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
The proceeds of Medtronic's bond issuance will be used to
partially fund the
company's planned acquisition of Covidien, anticipated to close
in late 2014 or
early 2015. Fitch believes it is likely that most of Covidien's
$5 billion in
notes will remain outstanding and that these notes will receive
downstream
guarantees from the parent company after the acquisition.
Independent of the
anticipated legal guarantees, strategic and operational linkages
between
Medtronic and Covidien will be strong. Since the credit risk
associated with the
Covidien notes will be substantially similar to the rest of the
unsecured debt
in the capital structure, the ratings are likely to be
equalized.
Fitch currently rates Covidien as follows, with all long- and
short-term ratings
on Negative Watch:
Covidien plc
--IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
Covidien International Finance S.A. (CIFSA)
--IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
--Commercial paper program 'F1';
--Credit facility 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A'.
CIFSA, which is the obligor of Covidien's debt, is a wholly
owned subsidiary of
Covidien plc. CIFSA directly or indirectly owns all of the
operating
subsidiaries of Covidien, issues debt, and performs treasury
operations for
Covidien, otherwise it conducts no independent business
operations of its own.
CIFSA's senior notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by
both Covidien
Ltd. and Covidien plc. Covidien plc replaced Covidien Ltd. as
the ultimate
parent company in June 2009.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3169
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.