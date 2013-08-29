Aug 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The mis-selling of identity theft and fraud protection to UK credit card borrowers, as
outlined by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last week, is unlikely to be detrimental to UK
credit card trusts, Fitch Ratings says.
Payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling occurred on a much larger scale
but compensation payments have not affected trust performance. Card providers
appear to be taking concerted and organised steps to resolve the issue, unlike
the more piecemeal response to PPI mis-selling. The connection between
mis-selling theft and fraud insurance and credit cards may not be clear cut, as
the mis-sold protection may apply to other cards a customer has, such as debit
cards.
The FCA said last week that seven million borrowers who may be entitled to
compensation, if they were "given misleading or unclear information" about the
benefits of protection bought from card issuers or from Card Protection Plan Ltd
(CPP), will receive letters in due course. CPP and 13 banks and other credit
card issuers have agreed to set up a compensation scheme under which up to
GBP1.3bn could be paid out from spring 2014. Cardholders will then have a period
of seven months to submit their claims, so the issue could be settled by
end-2014.
This would be a much smaller cost than the estimated GBP15bn of PPI mis-selling
compensation. In the latter case, there has been no impact on UK credit card
trusts and we do not anticipate any as long as banks continue to make
compensation payments, which they have done from their own balance sheets,
without any impact on trust cash flows.
We do not anticipate any change in borrower behaviour. As with PPI, there might
be a risk of customers opting to set off outstanding balances on credit cards
against repayment entitlements if the card provider defaulted. But even then,
any impact on transaction performance would depend on factors such as whether
claims exceeded the amounts allocated to the risk, or whether levels of
transferor interest were sufficient to absorb set-off losses.
A majority of customers need to vote in favour of the compensation scheme, and
High Court approval given, before claims can be submitted.
We are monitoring the situation closely and may comment further as more detail
emerges.
Another mis-selling episode supports the view of our UK bank analysts that
conduct risk remains high for the sector. We expect UK banks will continue to
strengthen systems, controls and governance to minimise such risks.