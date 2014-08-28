(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review:
2Q14 (Seasonal
Trends Support Credit Improvement; Moderation Expected In 2H14)
here
CHICAGO, August 28 (Fitch) Credit losses and delinquencies for
U.S. auto loans
and leases declined in the 1H 2014 with a normalization of auto
credit trends
closer to historical averages to persist in the 2H of this year,
according to
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch attributes the declines to the seasonality generally
associated with
consumer discretionary spending. The average net loss rate for
lenders covered
in Fitch's report was 0.60% in 2Q'14, down 63 bps from 4Q'13 but
up 27 bps from
2Q'13. Lenders have been easing underwriting standards in the
face of rising
auto loan demand in a competitive environment.
Fitch notes that easing underwriting standards has led to both
an easing of
overall credit terms and an increase in subprime leading. This
is evidenced by
an increase in auto ABS issuance and lower FICO's scores across
several lenders
in Fitch's ratings portfolio. Credit quality has not yet been
affected
materially, although Fitch believes that easing underwriting
standards combined
with car value declines will lead to a normalization of auto
credit trends in
line with historical averages.
Increased nonprime lending, eased underwriting standards,
continued moderation
in used car values and increased regulatory scrutiny are several
challenges that
face auto lenders in coming periods. A rising interest rate
environment would be
a credit neutral for most auto loan lenders.
The full report 'U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 2Q14' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mohak Rao
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.