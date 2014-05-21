(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Credit Suisse's settlement with
US authorities,
involving a large fine and a guilty plea at the main banking
subsidiary but no
licence withdrawals, is likely to set a precedent for BNP
Paribas and other
banks involved in high-profile investigations in the US, Fitch
Ratings says.
We do not expect any settlements and guilty pleas to
significantly disrupt large
global banks' operations, as the authorities want to maintain
financial
stability. But uncertainty remains about whether some clients
and counterparties
may terminate relationships with banks that plead guilty.
BNPP's case concerns US dollar payments involving countries
subject to US
sanctions. This investigation has been ongoing for some time,
although the
finalisation of details on the specific transactions has been
more recent. We
expect BNPP's fine to be high, potentially larger than at Credit
Suisse, as the
level of fines imposed on banks by the US authorities, including
the Department
of Justice, has been rising.
BNPP's 1Q14 disclosure stated that the fine could be far greater
than the legal
provision made. The bank recorded a provision of USD1.1bn in its
4Q13 financial
statements following an internal review, which identified a
significant volume
of dollar transactions that could be considered impermissible
under US
regulations, even though they were not prohibited by the
jurisdictions of the
group entities that initiated them. This is higher than Standard
Chartered's
USD667m settlement with various US regulators on sanctions
violations in 2012,
but lower than HSBC's USD1.9bn settlement in relation to the
five-year deferred
prosecution agreement it entered into at end-2012, which only
partly related to
inadequate compliance with sanctions laws.
We believe that a guilty plea by BNPP or one of its subsidiaries
is likely after
the precedent set by Credit Suisse. US Attorney-General Eric
Holder has
indicated a greater willingness to pursue criminal charges
against large banks
the DOJ believes have violated the law. But we believe such a
plea would be
likely to follow discussions with relevant authorities so that
it would not
result in licence withdrawals or requirement to curtail existing
business,
similar to the outcome at Credit Suisse.
We believe BNPP would either be able to absorb any fine amount
above the
provision through earnings, or take actions to support
capitalisation should
capital generation in relation to earnings be notably dented.
We would consider reviewing the ratings, and potentially
downgrade BNPP's 'a+'
Viability Rating (VR) should the outcome be different from our
assumptions
regarding licences or if capital ratios were dented without
clear plans to
restore them swiftly. The VR would also come under pressure
should customer
reaction to a plea damage the business. BNPP's 'A+' Issuer
Default Rating would
also be downgraded if the VR were downgraded because its VR is
above its Support
Rating Floor.
BNPP's US operations include its New York branch and its
SEC-registered broker
dealer. Unlike Credit Suisse, BNPP also has significant retail
and corporate
banking business in the US through BancWest Corporation, which
has two state
chartered bank subsidiaries - Bank of the West and First
Hawaiian Bank.
Credit Suisse's settlement is also likely to set a precedent for
other firms,
including US banks, that are undergoing various investigations
by US
authorities, including sanctions violations, tax evasion, LIBOR
fixing, FX
trading and commodities dealing.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1012
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+33 1 4429 9141
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; John Ochoa, Bogota, Tel:
+57 1 326 9999,
Email: johnfreddy.ochoa@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Peer Review: Global Trading and Universal Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.