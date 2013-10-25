(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit
Suisse AG's
('A'/'F1'/'a') Q313 results reflected weak market conditions in
the quarter but
also demonstrate that the bank's targeted further reduction in
risk-weighted
assets (RWA), leverage exposure and operating expenses will be
important to
reduce earnings volatility. The results have no immediate impact
on Credit
Suisse's ratings, but the bank's ability to generate adequate
returns for risks
taken remains an important rating consideration.
Q313 pre-tax profit adjusted for a CHF163m fair value movement
in own credit and
a CHF150m net profit from discontinued operations fell 29% qoq
to CHF1,070m as
pre-tax profit in the investment bank dropped 70% to CHF229m in
the quarter.
Compared to Q312, the group's adjusted pre-tax profit fell 27%.
Credit Suisse identified an additional CHF11bn Basel III RWA as
non-strategic
and announced that it will set up separate units in its
divisions to manage
these down, together with already existing wind-down and legacy
business (RWA:
CHF14bn). The bulk of the newly identified non-strategic RWA
will be transferred
from the bank's rates business, which will be scaled down
significantly.
Balancing the weaker quarterly results, the group continued to
strengthen its
capitalisation, reporting a 10.2% Basel III common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio
and improved leverage ratios. Credit Suisse's adequate
performance in Q113 and
Q213 means that 9M13 adjusted pre-tax profit increased 5% yoy,
and the bank
generated a 14% adjusted pre-tax ROE in 9M13 (10% in Q313).
The group's Q313 performance was negatively affected by the
performance of its
investment bank (securities business), where pre-tax profit fell
to CHF229m from
CHF754m in the previous quarter. The third quarter is a
seasonally weak quarter
for securities businesses, but the result was less than half
adjusted pre-tax
profit in the same quarter the previous year (Q312: CHF483m).
Net revenue in
fixed income sales and trading fell 34% qoq (42% yoy),
reflecting difficult
market conditions with lower client activity and a weak
performance of the
group's rate business. Credit Suisse has solid franchises in
credit and
securitised products and benefited from solid leveraged finance
and asset
finance performances.
Equity sales and trading was more resilient with net revenue
declining 20% qoq
but improving 8% yoy. Net revenue from underwriting and advisory
activities also
declined both qoq and yoy. Overall, the 26% qoq decline in
Credit Suisse's net
revenue in the investment bank was more pronounced than that of
most of its US
peers for the third quarter, but the group has also reduced
Basel III RWA in the
division substantially by 19% yoy.
Operating expenses in the investment bank remained under control
as they fell
12% qoq, but the weak revenue generation meant that the
division's cost/income
ratio deteriorated to 90.8% for the quarter. Credit Suisse has
largely achieved
its CHF1.9bn targeted cost reduction in the investment bank and
expects further
savings from scaling down its rates business, where it plans to
exit less
profitable segments, targeting an RWA reduction of almost 50% by
2015.
Credit Suisse's private banking and wealth management continued
to provide the
group with more resilient earnings, which Fitch considers an
important driver
for Credit Suisse's rating. The division reported CHF836m
pre-tax profit
adjusted for a CHF206m pre-tax gain on the disposal of the
group's ETF and parts
of the private equity business and other disposals. Q313 pre-tax
profit in the
division fell 9% qoq but remained stable yoy. Net revenue from
wealth management
clients declined qoq given a seasonally weaker quarter and
remained static
compared to Q312 as the net interest revenue remains under
pressure in a
low-interest rate environment while fees and commissions
improved. Credit
Suisse's corporate and institutional clients business saw
broadly stable
performance both yoy and qoq and generated CHF240m in Q313.
Asset management
generated CHF268m pre-tax profit in Q313, which however included
a CHF219m gain
from disposals.
Total assets under management (AuM) of the private banking and
wealth management
division fell 2.2% qoq to CHF1,268bn, driven by foreign exchange
movements and
the disposal of businesses. The group recorded sound inflows of
net new money at
CHF8.1bn, mainly in the Americas and Asia Pacific, which is in
line with the
strategy to expand activities in growth markets.
Credit Suisse targets further cost reductions in its wealth
management
operations and announced the closure of unprofitable private
banking locations
but continues to target expansion in the ultra-high net-worth
client segment and
in emerging markets. As part of its strategy, the bank targets a
further CHF600m
reduction in operating expenses in private banking and wealth
management by
2015. As part of its reorganisation, Credit Suisse will
establish a
non-strategic unit in private banking and wealth management,
which will however
remain relatively small, with Basel III RWA of CHF6bn and total
assets of
CHF21bn.
As a global trading and universal bank, and one that is active
in wealth
management, Credit Suisse is exposed to litigation and
regulatory risks and is
involved in various litigation and regulatory proceedings. These
include the
resolution of tax matters with the US authorities. Q313 net
litigation
provisions amounted to CHF180m (Q213: CHF155m), in contrast to
substantial
provisions at some peers. Management assesses that the aggregate
maximum losses
for certain litigation cases that can be estimated and that are
not covered by
provisions could amount to CHF2.2bn, almost unchanged from the
estimate in the
previous quarter. Fitch expects the bank to be able to manage
legal and other
conduct costs out of earnings, but any sizeable litigation
charges that affected
the bank's capital could put its ratings under pressure.
Despite the drop in earnings, Credit Suisse Group's
capitalisation continued to
improve as its Fitch Core Capital ratio reached about 11.7% at
end-September
2013. The group's Basel III CET1 ratio on a 'look-through' basis
improved
further to 10.2% at end-quarter, which places it well within its
peer group. In
October 2013, the group exchanged EUR3.8bn legacy hybrid Tier 1
notes into
high-trigger capital instruments, which brings the volume of
high-trigger buffer
capital notes (with a 7% CET1 ratio trigger) to CHF4.1bn and
means that the
group meets the Swiss regulatory requirement of meeting a 13%
capital
requirement to be met with CET1 and high-trigger contingent
capital.
The bank improved its leverage ratio to 2.7% based on a Basel
III calculation
and including Basel III additional Tier 1 instruments. Fitch
expects that the
announced further reduction in leverage exposure means that the
bank should meet
the minimum leverage ratio well before the regulatory deadline.
Fitch considers
the group's leverage improving, but still somewhat weaker than
some of its
European peers. This is mitigated by the bank's large buffer of
loss-absorbing
capital instruments, but the agency expects assets and
off-balance sheet
exposure to decline and leverage to improve. Credit Suisse's
ratings are based
on Fitch's expectation that the bank will reduce leverage and
otherwise maintain
strong capital ratios in line with its peers.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
