(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) The North Korean crisis is temporarily weakening the South Korean won, and has helped South Korean exporters offset the challenge from Japanese exporters which are taking advantage of a sliding yen following Japan's dramatic shift in monetary policy. The benefit from a weak won will be short-lived, though, Fitch Ratings says. The geopolitical flare-up on the Korean peninsula is likely to abate over the next few months, whereas the factors pushing the yen weaker should continue. The won strengthened by 5% against the US dollar between the beginning of Q412 and the UN's 22 January resolution condemning North Korea's rocket launch. However, since then the won has fallen by 5% against the dollar as tensions on the peninsula escalated, particularly during March and April. However, it has only partially offset the yen's drop, which is down by 30% against the dollar since the beginning of Q412 when Shinzo Abe was elected prime minister. Historically, South Korean exporters appear to have benefited from a lower won when North Korea geopolitical tensions flared up. One example was the abrupt change in the direction of the won after the sinking of a South Korean military vessel, ROKS Cheonan, by an alleged North Korean torpedo in 2010. The weaker yen is likely to hurt Korean auto manufacturers more than technology companies because Japanese auto manufacturers still produce market-leading vehicles. This is reflected in Toyota's quarterly operating profit for the January to March 2013 period, which more than doubled from one year earlier, with the company attributing this to cost-cutting measures and the weaker yen. For the Korean auto makers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, Q113 results did not reveal any significant loss in revenues due to market share gains by the Japanese auto makers. Nevertheless, the negative impact could become more evident from Q213 onwards if Japanese companies use the weaker yen to cut sales prices to gain market share in key regions - including the US - rather than to boost profit margins. The impact on Korean tech companies is likely to be more muted because Japan's major technology companies have lost their technological leadership for many of their core products. We expect the US market to be the main profit driver for both Japanese and Korean auto-makers, but especially for the Japanese who now have the added advantage of a weaker yen. Demand for new autos continued to grow in the US in Q113, with the seasonally adjusted annualised rate (SAAR) for light-vehicle sales averaging 15.3 million units compared with full-year sales of 14.5 million in 2012.