March 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The crisis in the Ukraine has increased the risks to
Russia's already weakening economy presented by currency depreciation and
capital flight, Fitch Ratings says. The situation is still highly unpredictable
but Russia's sovereign credit profile is robust and events so far do not have
implications for the country's 'BBB' rating.
Market reaction to Russia's intervention in Crimea saw the rouble fall 2.2% to
an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday, while the MICEX index of
Russian shares fell 10.8% and yields on rouble sovereign debt rose sharply. The
Central Bank of Russia (CBR) raised its key interest rate by 150bp to 7%, and
intervened to support the rouble, selling USD11bn. Losses were partly recovered
on Tuesday as tensions appeared to ease.
The rouble has now fallen around 9% against the dollar this year, partly driven
by fears across emerging markets about the impact of US tapering, but also on
Russia-specific concerns about low growth and the weakening current account
surplus, and in anticipation of further liberalisation of the exchange rate
regime.
Higher energy prices and a weaker rouble should provide a fillip to sovereign
finances by boosting the local-currency value of oil and gas exports, which
contribute around half of federal government revenue and current external
receipts. This will keep the fiscal deficit within the target of 0.6% of GDP in
the budget, making up for a shortfall in non-oil revenue.
Russia's already strong sovereign balance sheet is characterised by low
sovereign debt levels and high international reserves (around USD490bn in late
February). Sovereign net foreign assets equivalent to 23% of GDP provide an
ample buffer against external shocks, supporting the rating. These are
sufficient to cover gross external financing needs more than three times over.
The Reserve Fund, the government's main fiscal buffer, contains USD87bn (4.5% of
GDP), giving Russia a cushion against a drop in demand for its sovereign debt.
However, the broader economy stands to gain less from a weaker rouble. A lower
cost base for commodity exporters may promote some current account adjustment
but competitiveness gains for the relatively small non-hydrocarbons export
sector will have a limited impact on GDP. We think the economic drag through
lower business and consumer confidence and a loss of purchasing power will be
more significant.
Russian economic growth has already slipped below the 'BBB' category median,
with real GDP growth falling to 1.3% in 2013 due to a decline in investment and
the inventory cycle. We recently revised our growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015
to 1.5% and 2%, respectively (from 2% and 2.5%), as economic data in January and
February showed little sign of improvement. Rising inflation, higher interest
rates and potential capital flight all increase the risks to the downside.
Foreign lenders may also seek to scale back their lending to the Russian private
sector, with adverse economic consequences.
Private capital outflows exceeded 5% of GDP in 2013 and remain a persistent
problem. The Ministry of Economy estimated year-to-date private sector capital
outflows had already reached USD17bn - around half their forecast for 2014 as a
whole - prior to the crisis.
Capital flight could accelerate, particularly if the threat of economic and
financial sanctions increased. While not our base case, were such sanctions to
materialise, the potential impact on growth and investment could lead us to
review our sovereign rating on Russia. However, it is not clear whether Russia's
European trading partners in particular are prepared to risk the potential
disruption to their own economies, and possible Russian retaliation, that
sanctions would entail.