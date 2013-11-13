(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Cross City
Tunnel (CCT) in
Sydney is a logical fit for Australia-based Transurban Group's
(Transurban)
portfolio as the toll road operator seeks to expand its road
network in the
capital.
Transurban, which said on Monday that it has agreed to buy all
of the
outstanding debt of the CCT, is already the owner or part-owner
of the Hills M2,
M5 Southwest, Westlink M7, Lane Cove Tunnel, and Eastern
Distributor toll roads
in Sydney. It is also progressing feasibility work on the M2-F3
connector toll
road after its unsolicited proposal to the New South Wales
government was
accepted earlier this year. Transurban's market position creates
synergies in
the operation and maintenance of the roads and tolling systems,
and also
facilitates relationships and market knowledge that can lead to
further
opportunities.
The CCT, a 2.1 kilometre toll road running east-west under
central Sydney, also
links directly into the Eastern Distributor. In Fitch's view,
the tunnel is a
logical addition to Transurban's portfolio.
Although traffic in the tunnel is well below the original
expectations and has
increased at a slow rate, Transurban now has eight years of
traffic on which to
develop a business case.
Transurban has agreed to purchase the debt from The Royal Bank
of Scotland, the
sole lender to CCT, for AUD475m. If certain traffic levels are
achieved over the
next four years, Transurban would pay up to AUD27.5m more.
The EUR500m facility that Transurban closed last month could
provide the
necessary liquidity for the transaction, although those funds
were largely
earmarked for short-term debt repayments and upcoming
maturities. Transurban may
seek to raise a bridge facility to finance the debt purchase,
and indicated that
a project-level debt facility is being considered if it proceeds
to acquire the
CCT. Transurban has also said that the acquisition of the CCT
would be
"distribution accretive" from day one, which is a positive for
its cash flows.
Fitch will perform a detailed analysis of the debt purchase and
potential asset
acquisition as part of its annual review of Transurban, which
will be concluded
within the next month.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
David Cook
Director
+61 2 8526 0363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Natasha Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1301
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
