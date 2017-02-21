(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, February 21 (Fitch) Product cross-selling and
strong client
relationships common in French retail banking should shield
French banks from
the impact of EU rules that aim to make it easier for customers
to switch
current accounts, Fitch Ratings says.
Customers in France typically choose a bank for their housing
loan and then use
the same bank for their current account, debit card and other
financial products
such as home insurance and investments. Interest rates and
conditions on housing
loans are more important than current account fees for most
customers when they
choose between banks.
The trigger for a customer to switch current accounts will often
be to refinance
their housing loan - common in an environment of falling
interest rates as
housing loans in France are mostly fixed-rate for life. We
expect that the new
rules to facilitate switching will simply make it a smoother
process when
customers change their current account alongside their housing
loan, rather than
significantly increase how often they switch.
Recent press articles suggest that the new rules could trigger
an increase in
the annual switch rate for French current accounts from just
under 5% to the
European average of 10%, or even 15%. However, we expect a much
smaller impact,
given the factors underlying customers' decisions.
The higher switching estimates are based on the experience of
the mobile phone
industry. But banking services are more complex than a mobile
phone line. The
new rules only apply to current accounts and exclude the
transfer of savings
accounts, loans and insurance contacts. This means that the
rules affect only
part of the overall product suite, limiting the impact on the
relationship
between banks and their customers.
The new rules may lead to a bit more comparison and switching of
current
accounts, meaning a slight increase in competition on account
fees and therefore
a slight decrease in the average margins for banks. However, we
believe that any
that such effects will be at most marginal, given the depth of
client
relationships and the limited fee differentials between
accounts, as current
accounts in France are not remunerated.
The new rules took effect in France on 6 February 2017,
reflecting the EU
Directive on Payment Accounts to make it easier for consumers to
compare account
fees and to switch current accounts. The customer simply asks
the new bank to
initiate the switch and the old bank is then obliged to transfer
the balance,
standing orders and direct debits, and tell third parties such
as utility
providers about the change of account number. The effectiveness
of the new
procedures will depend, in part, on the capacity and willingness
of third
parties to update account numbers in their invoicing and payment
systems.
Interestingly, telecom operators in France are looking to
develop cross-selling
strategies by offering exclusive news, sports and video content,
for example, to
retain customers and limit switching to other providers. The
cross-selling
strategy that French banks have had for many years is similar,
and probably
explains the low switch rates for French current accounts
relative to the
European average.
Contact:
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
