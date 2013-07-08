(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says that Crown Limited
(Crown, BBB/Stable)
is likely to see an improvement in its business and risk
profiles, with long
term diversification benefits, if it is successful in reaching
agreement with
the New South Wales (NSW) government to build a six-star hotel
resort including
VIP gaming facilities at Barangaroo South. However, any impact
on Crown's rating
will also need to reflect the funding structure, which has not
been finalized at
this stage. Nevertheless, when considering the company's likely
future capex
profile including this project, along with its strong cash flow
from operations
(CFO) generation and borrowing capacity under existing
facilities, Fitch does
not expect any material increase in new borrowings.
Crown's proposal to build a 60-storey hotel at a prime Sydney
CBD water-front
location will include 350 rooms and 120 gaming tables. There
will be multi
terminal gaming machines but no slot machines. The focus of the
property is to
drive growth in VIP programme play. Fitch notes that Crown
Melbourne currently
captures the greater share of the VIP market and as such Crown
Sydney is well
positioned to benefit from Crown's existing relationships from
its properties in
Macao, Melbourne and Perth.
However, Fitch cautions that unlike Crown's Melbourne and Perth
properties,
Crown Sydney will face greater competition and consequently
operating margins
will potentially come under pressure for both Crown and rival
Echo Entertainment
Limited (Echo). Echo holds an exclusive license to operate a
casino in NSW until
2019, and was hoping the government would approve its AUD1.1bn
expansion
proposal instead of allowing Crown to enter the market.
Fitch also cautions that Crown could be exposed to near- to
medium-term
execution and development risk with sizeable capex. Although
details of the
funding structure are not yet known, the construction of the
project will be
phased over a 42-month period from 2015. The fact that this
project will be
sequential to Crown Towers Perth will, to a certain extent,
allow Crown to
manage the execution of the project and provide some buffer to
free cash flow
generation. Aside from the amount of debt used to fund the
project, Fitch will,
in assessing the rating impact, also consider timing of
dividends from Melco
Crown Entertainment and any other major developments in
Australia or offshore
that Crown might consider.
Crown announced that it had been invited by the NSW government
to move to stage
three of the unsolicited proposal process for a six star hotel
resort in Sydney.
An independent steering committee, with the assistance of
Deloitte Access
Economics, assessed proposals from Crown and Echo. The
independent steering
committee determined that while both proposals offer value to
NSW, allowing
casino competition in Sydney would deliver increased tourism and
broader
economic benefits for NSW.
Contact:
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney NSW
2000
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.