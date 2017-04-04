(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Some Egyptian banks are still at
risk of
struggling to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements as a
consequence of
currency weakness after the Egyptian pound was floated last
November, given
their high exposure to foreign-currency (FC) loans, Fitch
Ratings says. The
currency devaluation will also weaken asset quality, with debt
restructuring of
loans for smaller corporates already taking place, but we expect
only modest
deterioration.
In the event of capital shortfalls at public-sector banks, we
believe the
Egyptian authorities would look to provide support, as they did
last year when
the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) provided interest-free loans
classified as
subordinated debt to help recapitalise the country's three
public-sector banks.
However, the government's ability to support banks is severely
constrained by
its weak credit profile and financial flexibility. We expect
private-sector
banks would cut dividends to bolster capital if needed.
The capital weakness stems from the inflation of FC
risk-weighted assets due to
the depreciation of the pound in November 2016, with some banks
reporting more
than 50% loan growth in 2016, while capital is predominantly in
local currency.
Seeking subordinated debt may help banks meet the minimum
regulatory capital
adequacy requirement of 11.25%, but Fitch Core Capital (FCC) and
Tier 1 capital
ratios will continue to be under pressure as subordinated debt
is not included
as capital in these ratios. Capital remains vulnerable to the
weakening of the
pound as FC loans are significant, reaching 44% of the sector's
total loans at
end-November 2016 just after the pound was floated.
Egyptian banks had reasonable asset quality before the pound was
floated, with
an average impaired loan ratio of 5.9% while impaired loans were
99% covered by
reserves at end-September 2016. Falls in the value of a currency
tend to lead to
weaker asset quality for banks but we expect limited
deterioration. Most FC
lending in Egypt is to borrowers with FC revenues, which acts as
a natural
hedge, and import-related trade finance loans (excluding certain
strategic
products) are backed by 100% cash cover in the same currency.
Further to the devaluation, the CBE has agreed with banks to
restructure the FC
debt of some smaller corporates (with turnover less than EGP500
million and debt
not exceeding USD5 million). The CBE will provide banks with
USD400 million-500
million to cover their open position and in return the firms
will repay their
debt in local currency at 12% interest rate. Egyptian banks have
strong
pre-impairment operating profits, which provides a buffer to
absorb impairments.
Previously, Egyptian banks had insufficient FC liquidity to meet
demand from
corporate borrowers. We believe the floating of the pound will
increase the flow
of foreign direct investments and help to ease the FC shortage
in the Egyptian
banking system. However, the sector's FC loans/deposits ratio is
weak, in our
opinion, given the operating environment, with a worsening trend
in recent
years.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/egypt_banks___loans_to_deposits?src=embed"
title="Egypt Banks
- Loans to Deposits" width="800" height="642" scrolling="no"
frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
In contrast, banks have excess local-currency liquidity, which
they are
deploying in government bond auctions, attracted by the yields.
Egyptian
sovereign debt accounts for 30%-50% of banks' balance sheets and
is the main
credit risk for banks. Any change in Egypt's sovereign rating
(B/Stable) would
probably be reflected in Egyptian banks' Issuer Default Ratings.
Contact:
Zeinab Abdalla
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001