Oct 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The completion of the recapitalisation and
restructuring process for the Cypriot banks should improve confidence and
contribute to funding stability in the system, Fitch Ratings says. However, the
banks will remain vulnerable to funding and liquidity risks and exposed to
intense asset quality and profitability pressures in the recession, so ratings
are likely to stay deeply speculative-grade for some time.
We expect Cyprus' GDP to contract by 8.9% in 2013 and a further 4.9% in 2014. A
much deeper and longer recession could aggravate already poor asset quality and
profitability and renew pressures on capitalisation. This may put further
pressure on funding and liquidity profiles. We see this as the major risk for
Cypriot banks.
The banks' recapitalisations and restructurings, due to be completed by
end-2013, are milestones on the roadmap for the full lifting of capital and
deposit restrictions first introduced in March 2013. The completion should
reactivate capital flows and help mitigate liquidity risks, especially at Bank
of Cyprus (BoC) - the largest bank, which was exposed to the greatest losses.
Although the process has begun, individual banks are at different stages. The
two largest banks - BoC and Hellenic Bank - have had Long-Term IDRs at 'RD'
since March and April, respectively. We expect to upgrade the ratings of
Hellenic Bank shortly after it is recapitalised. For BoC, which was
recapitalised at end-July, ratings will be revised when the group's
restructuring commitments and financial and credit profiles are disclosed, so we
can complete our analysis.
We believe it is likely that the banks' revised Long-Term IDRs will be driven by
their stand-alone intrinsic strength rather than sovereign support, as the
Cypriot authorities have limited ability to support the banks. This is
reflected in Cyprus' weak credit profile (Foreign Currency IDR 'B-') and the
EUR10bn IMF/EU bail-out package it received.
Capital controls are likely to remain in place for some time, to help the
stabilisation of the Cypriot economy and banking sector. But this will not
prevent us from upgrading the banks' ratings.
BoC's pro forma core capital ratio stands at 11.8% following the
recapitalisation, which forced losses onto junior and senior creditors,
including a 47.5% deposit-to-equity conversion of uninsured deposits (exceeding
EUR100,000). However, funding and liquidity remains affected by continuous
deposit withdrawals. BoC remains reliant on central bank funding, largely
through the Emergency Liquidity Assistance mechanism, despite regaining its
counterparty status with the ECB. It has most to gain if confidence for the
sector improves.
Hellenic Bank has until end-October to meet the regulatory minimum 9% core
capital ratio by private means. If unsuccessful, the bank will receive state aid
without forcing losses onto senior creditors. Its funding and liquidity may be
more resilient. Despite the crisis, loans/deposits were close to 80% at
end-H113, partly supported by the capital controls and the bank does not rely on
ECB funding.
Finally, the credit cooperative banks, which represent the bulk of the remainder
of the system, will be recapitalised with a EUR1.5bn capital injection directly
from the Cypriot state under the IMF/EU support package. They will also be
significantly restructured.