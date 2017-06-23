(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue
reduces refinancing
risks and demonstrates the sovereign's improved financing
flexibility, says
Fitch Ratings. The transaction is the second benchmark issue
following Cyprus's
exit from its EU and IMF bailout programme in March 2016.
With existing cash buffers estimated at around 8% of GDP and
covering financing
needs until 2Q18, the transaction was launched for debt
management reasons and
to allow Cyprus to benefit from favourable market conditions and
low interest
rates. The seven-year bond was priced to yield 2.8%, the
lowest-ever rate
achieved by Cyprus for a euro benchmark bond, despite the fact
that Cyprus is
not included in the European Central Bank's public sector
purchase programme. It
was offered in conjunction with a simultaneous exchange for
three outstanding
bonds maturing between June 2019 and May 2020.
The transaction reduces medium-term refinancing risks by
lengthening the
sovereign's debt maturity profile and reducing 2019 and 2020
refinancing needs.
Of the EUR846 million in net proceeds, EUR560 million has been
used to exchange
the 2019 and 2020 maturities, and EUR280 million is earmarked
for prepayment of
a portion of Cyprus's IMF loans. This will move Cyprus's next
debt amortisation
peak of around EUR1.5 billion to 2025 from 2019, and the
percentage of public
debt maturing over the next five years to 34% from 38%. The IMF
prepayment will
also help reduce debt service costs by locking in the bond's
lower rate against
the IMF's 3.52% floating-rate loan, and will bring the
outstanding amount owed
to the IMF down to around EUR720 million.
A sustained track record of market access at affordable rates is
one of several
factors that could lead to an upgrade of Cyprus's 'BB-'/Positive
sovereign
rating, which Fitch affirmed on 21 April. The Positive Outlook
reflects how
Cyprus's continuing economic recovery is underpinning the
financial sector, and
fiscal and economic adjustment following the 2013 banking crisis
and bailout.
The economic recovery is supported by improving household
consumption in line
with a fall in unemployment, and strong tourist inflows. GDP
growth of 3.3% yoy
in 1Q17 continued to be broad-based. We project GDP growth of
2.9% in 2017 and
2.5% in 2018.
However, some factors continue to weigh on Cyprus's sovereign
credit profile.
The banking sector's exceptionally weak asset quality poses a
significant
downside risk to economic recovery. The ratio of the sector's
non-performing
exposures to total loans was 46% at end-February 2017, the
highest of
Fitch-rated sovereigns. At over 100% of GDP, gross general
government debt
(GGGD) is more than double the 'BB' category median, and net
external debt at
over 140% of GDP is far higher than the 'BB' median of around
20%. This limits
the private and public sectors' abilities to finance economic
activity and deal
with shocks.
We expect the cyclical recovery to support small fiscal
surpluses in 2017 and
2018, leading to a decline in the GGGD/GDP ratio to around 100%
by 2018. But
risks to the fiscal outlook are tilted to the downside, as
presidential
elections and the expiration of wage settlements in 2018 could
lead to fiscal
relaxation.
These factors are reflected in our rating sensitivities. As well
as sustained
market access, developments that could lead to an upgrade
include a marked
improvement in banking sector asset quality, further economic
recovery and a
reduction in private sector indebtedness, a lower government
debt/GDP ratio, and
a narrowing of the current account deficit and reduction in
external
indebtedness.
Our Full Rating Report on Cyprus will be published next week.
Contact:
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
