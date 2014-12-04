(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) TeliaSonera and Telenor's agreement to merge their Danish operations in a 50/50 joint venture is positive for market leader TDC, as it will reduce overall competitive intensity and market risk, Fitch Ratings says. TDC is managing a spike in leverage following its acquisition of cable operator GET in Norway. Market competition is one of the risks to its ability to reduce leverage that we highlighted when we affirmed TDC's 'BBB' rating on Tuesday. We believe market consolidation will support the stability of TDC's medium- to long-term cash flows. The merger will create a strong number-two competitor for TDC. But due to the size of the Danish market this is likely to create a more favourable market structure overall, compared with facing a larger number of subscale operators that primarily compete on price. The merger reduces the number of main mobile operators in the Danish market from four to three and creates a number-two operator with a market share of 40% in mobile and sufficient scale to improve the return on its investments in network and infrastructure. TDC has a 42% market share in the Danish mobile market, and derives about 23% of group revenues and 28% of gross profit from the segment. TDC's mobile ARPUs have been under pressure and subscriber acquisition costs have also grown as it attempts to maintain market share. But it has continued to invest strongly in its infrastructure and has a lead in this area, which its competitors will aim to address through the consolidation. The merger of TeliaSonera and Telenor's operations in Denmark is subject to EU clearance. Recent precedents in Germany, Ireland and Austria suggest that the chances of approval are high, albeit with some form of regulatory remedy. Contact: Tajesh Tailor Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Stuart Reid Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1085 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.