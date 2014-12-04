(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) TeliaSonera and Telenor's agreement
to merge their
Danish operations in a 50/50 joint venture is positive for
market leader TDC, as
it will reduce overall competitive intensity and market risk,
Fitch Ratings
says.
TDC is managing a spike in leverage following its acquisition of
cable operator
GET in Norway. Market competition is one of the risks to its
ability to reduce
leverage that we highlighted when we affirmed TDC's 'BBB' rating
on Tuesday. We
believe market consolidation will support the stability of TDC's
medium- to
long-term cash flows.
The merger will create a strong number-two competitor for TDC.
But due to the
size of the Danish market this is likely to create a more
favourable market
structure overall, compared with facing a larger number of
subscale operators
that primarily compete on price.
The merger reduces the number of main mobile operators in the
Danish market from
four to three and creates a number-two operator with a market
share of 40% in
mobile and sufficient scale to improve the return on its
investments in network
and infrastructure.
TDC has a 42% market share in the Danish mobile market, and
derives about 23% of
group revenues and 28% of gross profit from the segment. TDC's
mobile ARPUs have
been under pressure and subscriber acquisition costs have also
grown as it
attempts to maintain market share. But it has continued to
invest strongly in
its infrastructure and has a lead in this area, which its
competitors will aim
to address through the consolidation.
The merger of TeliaSonera and Telenor's operations in Denmark is
subject to EU
clearance. Recent precedents in Germany, Ireland and Austria
suggest that the
chances of approval are high, albeit with some form of
regulatory remedy.
Contact:
Tajesh Tailor
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
