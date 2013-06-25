(Repeat for additonal subscribers)

Regulatory orders for Danske Bank to increase its through-the-cycle probability of default assumptions in its internal risk models for corporate and institutional portfolios highlight the increased regulatory scrutiny of the use of modelling for solvency calculations, Fitch Ratings says. We expect more European regulators to introduce risk weight increases to limit the risk of underestimated losses.

The rise by end-2013 in risk-weighted assets (RWA) of around DKK100bn (USD18bn), or 12.5% of RWA at end-March 2013, should be manageable for Danske and should not impact its 'A' rating. The management have reiterated their 2013 and medium-term plans. We expect Danske's capital adequacy ratios will compare well with international peers, even with the revision to regulatory capital ratios.

The group reported a high 15.1% core Tier 1 ratio at end-March 2013. But the orders may increase the reported capital ratio gap with more highly rated Nordic peers.

The Danish regulator requires Danske to raise its risk weights calculated using the internal ratings-based (IRB) approach for corporate exposure. It is likely that other Danish banks will be subjected to similar risk-weight reviews.

We expect other regulators also to adopt stricter criteria for the calculation of risk weights and introduce floors for capital requirements, review exercises and stress tests. This should reduce the risk of overstating capital ratios from aggressively modelled risk weights.

The Swedish regulator is introducing a 15% mortgage risk-weight floor, while a 20%-35% mortgage floor is being considered in Norway. The Danish and Norwegian risk-weight adjustment requirement impact regulatory ratios directly because they are under Pillar 1 capital calculations, while the Swedish are part of Pillar 2 assessment, so will not reduce regulatory capital ratios. In the UK, a recent capital shortfall exercise applied a 15% floor to mortgages and a 45% floor to unsecured corporate and institutional loans.

The regulatory push for higher risk-weights should reduce bank leverage. Danske's leverage is relatively high, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of around 3.4% at end-March 2013. Moves to bolster capital should leave banks better placed to meet the EU-wide bank stress test in 2014 and the 3% Basel III leverage requirement in 2018. We see capital conservation rather than paying earnings out to shareholders as positive for bank creditors.

The problems with the denominator in the Basel capital ratio - RWA - are the lack of consistency and comparability across banks and over time, as highlighted by many including the Liikanen Group and the Basel Committee. There is some justification for the very low risk weightings of mortgage loans in some European countries based on their extremely strong performance historically, even through downturns. Nevertheless, we agree that risk weightings for similar assets can differ a lot across institutions and we make allowances for this in our analysis, including assessment of leverage as well as risk-weighted metrics. But leverage is a blunt measure and ignores the extreme variation in risk among different asset classes. Greater transparency and consistency of risk weights is needed to improve confidence in a risk-based approach to solvency.