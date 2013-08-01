(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 31 (Fitch) The lapse of the
agreement for
Singapore's DBS to buy a majority stake in Indonesia's Bank
Danamon highlights
challenges in the regulatory environment, which may deter
foreign interest in
Indonesian banks, Fitch Ratings says. DBS was only able to
obtain regulatory
approval for a 40% stake, lower than its intended 67%. This
could limit
potential buyers of Indonesian banks to investors with less
commitment to the
country and who may be looking essentially for capital gains.
Bank Indonesia's decision to approve a lower-than-intended
shareholding sets a
precedent of only a limited chance of gaining majority control
of an Indonesian
bank. Rules on bank ownership introduced in 2012 limit holdings
in local banks
of up to 40%, although there is regulatory discretion to lift
this cap. Bank
Indonesia was reported to be willing to consider increasing the
ownership limit,
depending on reciprocity from the Monetary Authority of
Singapore such that
major Indonesian banks can expand in Singapore. We believe the
collapse of the
deal is likely to discourage some long-term foreign buyers
looking to establish
and build a local franchise.
The ownership restriction would have impeded DBS's ability to
steer Danamon's
strategic direction and risk appetite. The Singaporean group's
corporate
governance procedures place an emphasis on a high degree of
management control
regarding its major operations, including the existing overseas
markets and
prospective investments as it seeks to build a sustainable
pan-Asian franchise.
Owning only a minority stake in Danamon would have rendered DBS
less likely to
achieve the same degree of integration in Indonesia as with its
core
subsidiaries elsewhere in the region.
The sheer size of the transaction's value would also have
resulted in a
less-optimal use of capital for DBS. A stake of anywhere between
10%-50% needs
to be deducted from common equity, subject to certain
thresholds, under the
Basel III capital rules.
We have previously stated that we expect Singaporean banks to
stay vigilant over
emerging risks as they expand their regional franchises -
particularly in
less-developed economies. We believe DBS's decision to walk away
from the
transaction reflects the reduced economic benefits from a
minority stake and the
group's cautious risk appetite.
DBS's medium-term focus in Indonesia is still likely to remain
on large
corporates with regional needs. Indonesia as a whole remains an
attractive
banking market. The country has low credit penetration relative
to other
fast-growing markets (India and China), an expanding middle
class, a resilient
economy, and high net interest margins. The cap on Indonesian
bank ownership of
up to 40% is still high by regional comparison. But foreign
capital is necessary
for the market to fulfil its potential; and can also bring
better risk,
transparency and governance discipline to the banking sector.
DBS announced its intention to acquire a controlling stake in
Danamon in April
2012, and received regulatory permission from Bank Indonesia to
acquire a 40%
stake in May 2013, with the possibility of getting approval to
increase this
investment. DBS's agreement with the seller lapsed today.
Contact:
Alfred Chan
Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7220
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2902 6406
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
