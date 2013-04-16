(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) In a report published today, Fitch
Ratings notes that
U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurers continue to maintain
balance sheet
strength and adequate debt-servicing capacity.
In this report, Fitch analyzes key holding company financial
factors of
property/casualty insurance organizations in Fitch's debt rating
universe,
examining changes in traditional financial leverage, fixed
charge coverage and
liquidity from insurance subsidiary dividend capacity.
GAAP fixed charge coverage for the group improved to 5.5x in
2012 from 3.4x in
2011. 'The improvement was largely due to higher operating
earnings driven by
lower catastrophe-related losses in 2012,' said Dafina Dunmore,
Director at
Fitch. Pricing improvement in most primary insurance market
segments and lower
borrowing costs also contributed to the improvement.
Insurers are taking advantage of the current interest rate
environment to
replace higher-coupon debt at lower interest costs, but are not
substantially
boosting financial leverage. In aggregate, financial leverage
for Fitch's
property/casualty (re)insurer universe declined modestly to
22.7% in 2012 from
22.9% in the prior year. Earnings growth led to improved
shareholders' equity
that more than offset higher borrowings.
Fitch estimates the amount of statutory dividend capacity
available to be paid
in 2013 increased by 9%, or 6.5x estimated fixed charges. This
metric is
significantly impacted by greater dividend capacity for non-U.S.
insurers due to
less restrictive regulatory requirements. Bermuda companies'
average dividend
capacity is very strong at 17.4x compared with 5.0x for U.S.
insurers.
Additionally, a number of companies continue to hold elevated
levels of cash at
the holding company, which improves flexibility and near-term
debt-servicing
capacity. Some holding companies may maintain balances to
prefund upcoming debt
maturities.
The report 'Property/Casualty Insurers' Financial Leverage and
Debt-Servicing
Capacity' dated April 16, 2013, is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special Reports' or by clicking on the link.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research Property/Casualty
Insurersâ€™ Financial
Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity
here
