May 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The final decision by ECOFIN whether or not to invite
Latvia (BBB/Positive) to join the eurozone, due on 9 July, will trigger a
sovereign rating review, Fitch Ratings says. Our position remains that euro
adoption would deliver net benefits to the Latvian economy, and would be likely
to lead to an upgrade.
Our base expectation is that Latvia will meet the Maastricht criteria and be
invited to join the euro area on 1 January 2014. The publication of convergence
reports by the European Commission and the European Central Bank, expected on 5
June, will provide a strong indication of the formal decision.
Latvia comfortably meets the Maastricht criteria on government debt, the budget
deficit and long-term sovereign bond yields, inflation and exchange rate
stability in the Exchange Rate Mechanism. No country that has met the
quantitative criteria has had its euro application rejected.
Nonetheless, Latvia's European partners also need to agree that convergence is
"sustainable", which provides room for political and other considerations,
posing the risk that its euro adoption bid could be delayed.
Recent events in Cyprus have drawn attention to Latvia's high reliance on
non-resident depositors (many of whom are believed to be Russian) in its banking
sector. It is possible that some euro area member states might have concerns
about financial stability in Latvia and potential contingent liabilities for
other eurozone members, and therefore could seek a delay.
We believe that Latvia is strongly committed to joining the euro area and it
would, if necessary, be prepared to subject itself to "soft conditionality" and
perhaps some form of external audit to address the risks associated with
non-resident deposits in its banking system.
Euro adoption would bring net benefits to Latvia as its economy is flexible and
closely integrated with the EU through trade, investment and substantial
ownership of its financial sector by Nordic parent banks. It already has an
exchange rate peg to the euro. It would also reduce credit risks associated with
FX exposures in the banking system (around 90% of loans and 50% of deposits are
euro denominated) and the sovereign's high level of external debt, allow
greater fiscal financing flexibility through the euro's reserve currency status,
and give Latvia access to European Central Bank liquidity facilities.
However, euro adoption is not without its costs. Membership of EMU brings
additional financial liabilities related to the funding of the European
Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism. Although the
size of such costs is unclear, participation in the ESM would enhance fiscal
financing flexibility through access to new sources of emergency external
funding if needed.