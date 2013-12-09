Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says German mezzanine CLOs
face greater credit risk than refinancing risk, as defaults during the lifetime
of the underlying loans exceed defaults at scheduled loan maturity.
Of the10 Fitch-rated German mezzanine CLOs issued between 2004 and 2007, seven
have reached scheduled maturity, making an initial assessment of the relative
impact of credit and refinancing risk possible. In all cases, loan defaults
prior to scheduled maturity are larger than those caused by failure to refinance
at scheduled maturity.
Both credit and refinancing defaults have negative impact on the portfolios'
cash flows which in turn negatively affect the notes' redemption amounts.
However, the credit and refinancing default amounts materially differ across
transactions, due to the limited granularity and different credit profiles of
the pools, and the different level of involvement of the respective portfolio
managers.
The assets in these pools are junior, unsecured loans to primarily German
small-and medium sized entities that would often not have qualified for a bank
loan due to different restrictions (e.g. credit profile). The transactions'
default rates range between 12% and 36% as a percentage of the initial pool
balance, primarily reflecting the low credit quality of the underlying
borrowers. The poor asset performance has triggered a number of downgrades of
the notes - the senior notes which initially were rated 'AAAsf' were
subsequently downgraded to speculative grade.
Further to this credit risk, the underlying loans had bullet maturities after at
least five years, embedding refinancing risk in these transactions. If an SME
fails to repay a bullet loan from its own funds or arrange refinancing, then a
principal deficiency occurs to the particular mezzanine CLO securitisation.
Whether the principal deficiency can be cleared following the scheduled maturity
date, depends on the achieved recoveries, which are low because of the junior
and unsecured nature of the debt.
For the purpose of this analysis, Fitch considers as a credit default any event
that is a loan default or company insolvency until scheduled maturity or
stressed sale of the loan with haircut until one year before scheduled maturity.
A refinancing default is regarded as a failure to repay the loan on the
scheduled maturity date itself or stressed sale of the loan with a haircut
within a year of scheduled maturity.
Fitch believes that stressed sales of loan agreements shortly before scheduled
maturity are driven by refinancing considerations since portfolio managers and
involved companies usually start taking measures in anticipation of the upcoming
loan maturity around one year before the scheduled maturity. Portfolio managers
often attempt to reduce the uncertainty by selling the companies' loan
agreements to third parties. However, while such stressed sales generate funds,
the proceeds are usually far below the outstanding loan obligations.
The rated notes in two of the deals (Preps 2004-2, Force 2005-1) were fully
repaid on the respective scheduled maturity date, suggesting that the majority
of the underlying companies successfully managed to refinance their debt. In
Preps 2004-2, refinancing defaults amounted to 9.1% compared with credit
defaults (12.7%). In the case of Force 2005-1, refinancing defaults amounted to
only 1.4% as compared with credit defaults of 18%. Despite the fairly high
amount of principal deficiencies, these two CLOs managed to repay the rated
notes on the respective scheduled maturity date due to a fairly high amount of
credit enhancement and excess spread.
Another securitisation where the rated notes have already been fully redeemed is
Preps 2005-1. In this transaction, the asset portfolio funds were not sufficient
to redeem all the rated notes on the transaction's scheduled maturity date;
however, subsequent recoveries contributed to their full redemption ahead of the
legal final maturity date. At scheduled maturity, credit defaults (23.6%)
materially exceeded refinancing defaults (6.7%).
Four of the deals (Preps 2005-2, Preps 2006-1, StaGe and Prime 2006-1) did not
see full repayment on their respective scheduled maturity date. Credit defaults
amounted respectively to 33.6%, 24%, 24.5% and 24.4%, while refinancing defaults
were all significantly lower, amounting to 7.2%, 18.5%. 14.2% and 3.1%. Due to
the material total defaults exceeding credit enhancement, the junior rated notes
were not fully repaid at the respective scheduled maturity date. Their current
ratings are Csf (all but StaGe) or CCsf (StaGe), implying that a default is
inevitable at the respective legal final maturity.
Two of the securitisations (Force Two Limited and Preps 2007-1 ) will reach their
scheduled maturities in January 2014 and March 2014 respectively. To date,
credit defaults total 22.6% and 38.9% of the respective initial pool balance.
Stressed sales to date are 1.4% and 8.1% respectively; however, additional
companies may fail to repay their debt at the scheduled maturity or further
loans may be sold at haircut, further increasing the amount of refinancing
defaults.
Fitch is in contact with the asset managers and will review any available
information on the repayment and refinancing plans of the borrowers.