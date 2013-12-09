Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says German mezzanine CLOs face greater credit risk than refinancing risk, as defaults during the lifetime of the underlying loans exceed defaults at scheduled loan maturity.

Of the10 Fitch-rated German mezzanine CLOs issued between 2004 and 2007, seven have reached scheduled maturity, making an initial assessment of the relative impact of credit and refinancing risk possible. In all cases, loan defaults prior to scheduled maturity are larger than those caused by failure to refinance at scheduled maturity.

Both credit and refinancing defaults have negative impact on the portfolios' cash flows which in turn negatively affect the notes' redemption amounts. However, the credit and refinancing default amounts materially differ across transactions, due to the limited granularity and different credit profiles of the pools, and the different level of involvement of the respective portfolio managers.

The assets in these pools are junior, unsecured loans to primarily German small-and medium sized entities that would often not have qualified for a bank loan due to different restrictions (e.g. credit profile). The transactions' default rates range between 12% and 36% as a percentage of the initial pool balance, primarily reflecting the low credit quality of the underlying borrowers. The poor asset performance has triggered a number of downgrades of the notes - the senior notes which initially were rated 'AAAsf' were subsequently downgraded to speculative grade.

Further to this credit risk, the underlying loans had bullet maturities after at least five years, embedding refinancing risk in these transactions. If an SME fails to repay a bullet loan from its own funds or arrange refinancing, then a principal deficiency occurs to the particular mezzanine CLO securitisation. Whether the principal deficiency can be cleared following the scheduled maturity date, depends on the achieved recoveries, which are low because of the junior and unsecured nature of the debt.

For the purpose of this analysis, Fitch considers as a credit default any event that is a loan default or company insolvency until scheduled maturity or stressed sale of the loan with haircut until one year before scheduled maturity. A refinancing default is regarded as a failure to repay the loan on the scheduled maturity date itself or stressed sale of the loan with a haircut within a year of scheduled maturity.

Fitch believes that stressed sales of loan agreements shortly before scheduled maturity are driven by refinancing considerations since portfolio managers and involved companies usually start taking measures in anticipation of the upcoming loan maturity around one year before the scheduled maturity. Portfolio managers often attempt to reduce the uncertainty by selling the companies' loan agreements to third parties. However, while such stressed sales generate funds, the proceeds are usually far below the outstanding loan obligations.

The rated notes in two of the deals (Preps 2004-2, Force 2005-1) were fully repaid on the respective scheduled maturity date, suggesting that the majority of the underlying companies successfully managed to refinance their debt. In Preps 2004-2, refinancing defaults amounted to 9.1% compared with credit defaults (12.7%). In the case of Force 2005-1, refinancing defaults amounted to only 1.4% as compared with credit defaults of 18%. Despite the fairly high amount of principal deficiencies, these two CLOs managed to repay the rated notes on the respective scheduled maturity date due to a fairly high amount of credit enhancement and excess spread.

Another securitisation where the rated notes have already been fully redeemed is Preps 2005-1. In this transaction, the asset portfolio funds were not sufficient to redeem all the rated notes on the transaction's scheduled maturity date; however, subsequent recoveries contributed to their full redemption ahead of the legal final maturity date. At scheduled maturity, credit defaults (23.6%) materially exceeded refinancing defaults (6.7%).

Four of the deals (Preps 2005-2, Preps 2006-1, StaGe and Prime 2006-1) did not see full repayment on their respective scheduled maturity date. Credit defaults amounted respectively to 33.6%, 24%, 24.5% and 24.4%, while refinancing defaults were all significantly lower, amounting to 7.2%, 18.5%. 14.2% and 3.1%. Due to the material total defaults exceeding credit enhancement, the junior rated notes were not fully repaid at the respective scheduled maturity date. Their current ratings are Csf (all but StaGe) or CCsf (StaGe), implying that a default is inevitable at the respective legal final maturity.

Two of the securitisations (Force Two Limited and Preps 2007-1 ) will reach their scheduled maturities in January 2014 and March 2014 respectively. To date, credit defaults total 22.6% and 38.9% of the respective initial pool balance. Stressed sales to date are 1.4% and 8.1% respectively; however, additional companies may fail to repay their debt at the scheduled maturity or further loans may be sold at haircut, further increasing the amount of refinancing defaults.

Fitch is in contact with the asset managers and will review any available information on the repayment and refinancing plans of the borrowers.