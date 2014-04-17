(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The performance of Indian asset-backed
securitisation (ABS) transactions backed by commercial-vehicle (CV) loans should
deteriorate further in the near term, after weakening significantly over 4Q13
and 1Q14, says Fitch Ratings. The deterioration has been affected by the general
slowdown in the Indian economy and the significant hike in diesel prices - which
have squeezed margins and undermined the debt-servicing capacity of CV loan
obligors.
Average 90+ days past due rates of Fitch-rated CV loan ABS transactions have
risen rapidly, to 3.7% for the February 2014 collection period, from 2.5% in
September 2013. Transactions most affected by the deterioration in performance
are those with significant proportions of loans originated in 2012.
One key indicator is the average diesel price for Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and
Kolkata, which had risen by 14.8% to 59.7 rupees per litre by end-March 2014
from a year earlier. This is the highest price in the past 10 years, and is
attributable partly to rupee depreciation. The high diesel and other input
prices have continued to undermine CV operators' debt-servicing capacity despite
generally higher freight rates in India.
These economic stresses mean that originators are taking longer to collect
receivables. Fitch expects 180+ day delinquencies to rise modestly from the
current rate of 1.1% for the February 2014 collection period.
Yet Fitch expects the rating performance of most transactions to remain stable,
due to the sequential amortisation structure of the notes and significant
build-up in credit-enhancement of transactions since origination. Current
credit-enhancement stands at an average of 71% for 2012 transactions and 24% for
2013 transactions. It is strengthened further by excess spread, high recoveries
from cash collection, and the strong incentives to avoid foreclosure on the part
of the underlying small road transport operators, for whom their commercial
vehicle is the primary source of their family income.
Fitch continues to monitor each individual transaction, and will comment on the
circumstances of individual transactions as necessary.