LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that Barclays Plc's
(Barclays,
A/Stable/a) profitability was again weak in 1H14, with reported
ROE of just 4%
on a statutory basis. Profitability was heavily affected by a
further GBP900m of
payment protection insurance (PPI) charges taken in 2Q14, by
continuing earnings
challenges in the investment bank, where earnings fell by 46%
versus 1H13 on the
back of a 22% decline in markets (credit, equities and macro)
income, and by
further (albeit lower) losses in the non-core unit. The non-core
unit was a key
feature of the bank's new strategy announced in May and is
predominantly made up
of European retail banking and certain portfolios and exposures
no longer deemed
core to the investment bank. The results have no immediate
effect on Barclays'
ratings.
However, steady progress was made on strengthening
capitalisation and running
down the 'non-core' balance sheet, while asset quality and
liquidity remain
sound. Excluding PPI charges, profitability in the core
'personal and corporate
banking' (mainly UK) and Barclaycard (credit card) units both
showed momentum
(profit before tax (PBT) up 23% and 24%, respectively) on the
back of some
income growth and further cost savings and are units that can
achieve
appropriate returns over a cycle. Compared with 2Q13 the bank
saw PBT decline
50% to GBP567m for 2Q14. Total revenue decreased 16% in 2Q14 the
majority of
which was due to fair value adjustments for the 2008 US Lehman
acquisition in
2Q13 and adverse currency movements in 2Q14. Investment banking
fee income
increased by 35%, but markets income was down 16% while
operating expenses
increased 12% due to transformation costs and increased
litigation and conduct
charges.
Overall, the results continue to illustrate the importance to
the bank of
normalising the performance of its core investment banking
division (where ROAE
was less than 6%) while managing down its loss-making non-core
division and
sustaining the sound performance of its personal and corporate
banking and
Barclaycard activities. Both African banking and the investment
bank segments
were notably negatively affected in 1H14 by adverse currency
movements.
The increase in PPI provisions, above expectations and against
recent trends in
respect of claims rates arising from post-2005 policies, was the
main
exceptional item affecting the bank's 1H14 performance. The
increase was driven
by an increased number of costly historical pre-2005 claims. As
is the case for
a number of its global peers, Barclays remains susceptible to
ongoing
litigation, conduct and regulatory risk on many fronts.
Despite the weak performance, the bank increased its fully
loaded common equity
Tier 1 (CET1) ratio in 2Q14 to 9.9% from a restated 9.1% at
end-2013. On this
basis, Barclays is marginally below the average compared with
its global trading
and universal bank peers but is narrowing the gap. The
improvement was mainly
driven by a reduction in RWAs as the bank only retained GBP0.5bn
of earnings in
1H14 after dividend payments. Non-core RWAs declined by GBP22bn
due to trading
asset sales and maturity run-off, but the bank also benefited
from a change in
the way it risk weights high quality liquidity portfolio assets
in its 'Head
Office' division, where RWAs fell by GBP8.6bn in 1H14. The
benefit of the latter
was offset by a GBP9bn increase in RWAs due to model updates.
The bank has maintained its target of exceeding 11% CET1 ratio
by 2016, which
Fitch believes should be achievable unless it incurs
particularly material
litigation/conduct charges in the meantime. The bank's
Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) -adjusted leverage ratio and Basel III leverage
ratio also
improved to 3.4% (3.0% end-2013) against a greater than 4%
target for 2016. The
improvement was due to a GBP99bn reduction in PRA leverage
exposure and a
GBP2.3bn increase in adjusted Tier 1 capital following the
bank's Tier 1
exchange.
Barclays also improved its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and
net stable funding
ratio (NSFR) to 107% and 98%, respectively (2013: 96% , 95%),
with the groups
liquidity pool increasing by GBP7bn to GBP134bn while the loans
to deposits
ratio declined marginally to 100%.
The investment bank's performance in 1H14 continued to struggle,
mainly due to
the challenging environment facing its markets business. This
remains a key
issue for the bank. Fees from the banking functions (eg, M&A,
debt capital
markets (DCM, equity capital markets) showed a positive 10%
growth versus H113.
However, the weak markets and in particular macro performance
saw net trading
income, the largest component of investment banking revenue,
fall 33% yoy. This
contrasts with Barclays' European global trading and universal
bank peers that
have reported so far, where yoy decline in 2Q14 core FICC
revenue was more
contained, although the very strong 1Q13 performances meant that
1H14 as a whole
was generally down. US investment banking activity was also
affected by currency
movement. Overall investment banking net operating income
declined 19%.
Increased transformation costs maintained the cost base
resulting in a 46%
decline in PBT or 67% decline in bottom line profitability
versus 1H13.
Accordingly ROAE remains weak relative to longer term targets
and the unit's
cost income ratio of 76% remains elevated.
Personal and corporate banking performance remains robust and
showed some
improvement, recording annualised growth of 4% and the cost to
income ratio has
declined to 61%. However, this is still below the level that
Fitch views as
achievable for a UK retail and corporate bank, but represents
reasonable
progress. The bank's headline ratios for its mortgage portfolio
remain sound,
with a LICs ratio of 21bps for 1H14. Average LTV ratios for the
total book
declined to 55% while average new business was written at 64%
LTV ratios in line
with 2013. PBT for 2Q14 increased 13% to GBP780m compared to
1Q14 due to lower
impairment charges and operating expenses.
Barclaycard's performance also remained sound, with 10% growth
in balances as
the bank has increased promotional activities. As a result of
promotions and US
currency effects, profitability failed to match the growth in
balances.
Barclaycard also recorded lower cost to income, lower LICs and
improved ROAE and
ROAA and continues to generate robust profits. PBT for 2Q14
increased 8% to
GBP396m mainly due to volume growth.
Africa Banking on a constant currency basis recorded solid PBT
growth of 13%.
However, a 25% devaluation of the South African rand caused an
18% decline in
bottom line profit. PBT in 2Q14 of GBP244m was marginally ahead
of 1Q14's
GBP240m.
Impairment charges reduced by 33% with loan impairment charges
to gross loans
(LIC ratio) of 45bps which we view as a solid result and within
expectations at
this point of the cycle.
