(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Delta Lloyd's fine from the Dutch regulator (DNB) and the order to dismiss its chief financial officer is another example of more active regulation for insurers in Europe, Fitch Ratings says. DNB announced yesterday the outcome of an investigation over risk management practices at Delta Lloyd following alleged improper gains realised in 2012. The regulator alleges that Delta Lloyd reduced its interest rate risk hedges prematurely based on confidential information, a week before DNB introduced a fixed rate for calculating insurance liabilities with terms exceeding 20 years. The fixed rate allowed Dutch insurance companies to use a higher interest rate to discount long-term life liabilities, strengthening their reported solvency positions. The regulator found that Delta Lloyd's decision to reduce its interest rate risk hedges was conducted without due care and allowed the company to benefit from improper financial gains. Delta Lloyd has said it "believes these measures are based on incorrect assumptions and considers them disproportionate" and that Delta Lloyd and DNB have "a different opinion regarding the question if this was public information, or information of a confidential nature." Delta Lloyd has requested a court ruling on the DNB's measures. The measures are an indication of the strong regulatory regime in the Netherlands, which Fitch views positively from a rating perspective. We believe that this is consistent with increasing scrutiny, beyond just solvency regulation, across Europe. Earlier this year, the Bank of England introduced a plan to set accountability rules for senior insurance industry executives. While it is too early to assess the likely impact of accountability rules, they will probably increase the overall regulatory burden. There could also be a negative impact if these rules deter people from accepting senior insurance roles. However, closer scrutiny of risk by senior managers would be a positive outcome. In another example of more proactive regulation, the head of the French central bank recently urged insurers to cut pay-outs more substantially than in the recent past, which came as a surprise as there is usually no such recommendation made. French insurers will weigh up these factors when setting pay-out rates this year, especially as the regulator has expressed a preference for a more conservative approach. Fitch does not rate Delta Lloyd. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director Insurance Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.