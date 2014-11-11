(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders here JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Sound demand for homes in Indonesia and homebuilders' sufficient margin buffers and diverse project locations will underpin the companies' ratings as operating conditions in Indonesia continue to be challenging in 2015, Fitch Ratings says in a new report released today. Indonesian homebuilders in 2015 will face high interest rates, slower growth in average selling prices, and political uncertainty from potential conflicts between the new government and parliamentary opposition - all of which may lead to buyers postponing purchases. Fitch, however, believes Indonesian homebuilders will maintain healthy cash flow generation because there will continue to be solid demand, especially for middle- to low-end property products, and sufficient margin buffers. The stable outlook for the sector could come under pressure if liquidity dries up significantly to raise refinancing risks and limit the availability of mortgages for buyers. The report, "2015 Outlook: Indonesian Homebuilders", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 2988 6811 Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director Head of Industrials South-East Asia and Australasia +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.