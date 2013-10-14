(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) The recent tightening of
international capital
markets will have minimal effect on Latin American corporates as
maturities over
the next two years appear manageable, according to a new Fitch
Ratings report.
'For most issuers the portion of debt to be refinanced in 2014
or 2015 is less
than 10% of total debt,' said Peter Shaw, Regional Credit
Officer for Latin
America. 'Issuers with greater refinancing risks during that
timeframe are
generally currently rated in speculative grade categories.'
Investment-grade issuers account for 64% of debt maturing
through 2015.
Speculative-grade debt is inflated by Petroleos de Venezuela SA
maturities of
about $5 billion, or 60% of the maturities of issuers in the
speculative-grade
rating categories.
Fitch rated debt maturities in 2014 total $7.8 billion,
increasing somewhat in
2015 to $11.8 billion. Debt maturing in the fourth quarter of
2013 (4Q'13), 2014
and 2015 represents roughly 2% of total debt. Banks face
maturities of less than
1% of total funding, while corporates see about 5% of total debt
maturing in the
period.
Almost 50% of maturities between 4Q'13 and the end of 2015 fall
due in 3Q'14 and
1Q'15, with significant maturities for the region's state owned
oil companies
again inflating the totals.
For more information, a special report titled 'Latin American
Corporate
Borrowers face Limited International Refinancing Needs' is
available on the
Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.
