(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ethiopia: Rapid Progress, Strong
Potential
here
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Following the publication of its new
sovereign rating for
Ethiopia (B/Stable) on 9 May, Fitch Ratings has published a full
rating report
and a special report which provide more detail about the
country, its credit
picture and rating drivers.
The full rating report analyses Ethiopia's strengths and
weakness compared with
its rating category, based on the analysis of the four key
elements in Fitch's
sovereign rating criteria: structural features, macroeconomic
performance,
public finances and external finances. The special report,
entitled 'Ethiopia:
Rapid Progress, Strong Potential' focuses on the progress
achieved so far in
terms of development and economic performance as well as future
potential and
the challenges ahead.
The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Ethiopia
here
