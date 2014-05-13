(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ethiopia: Rapid Progress, Strong Potential here LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Following the publication of its new sovereign rating for Ethiopia (B/Stable) on 9 May, Fitch Ratings has published a full rating report and a special report which provide more detail about the country, its credit picture and rating drivers. The full rating report analyses Ethiopia's strengths and weakness compared with its rating category, based on the analysis of the four key elements in Fitch's sovereign rating criteria: structural features, macroeconomic performance, public finances and external finances. The special report, entitled 'Ethiopia: Rapid Progress, Strong Potential' focuses on the progress achieved so far in terms of development and economic performance as well as future potential and the challenges ahead. The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Amelie Roux Director +33 144 299 282 Fitch France SAS 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Ethiopia here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.