(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank peer review, Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable on SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). Please refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review' dated Oct. 08, 2013 for a discussion of rating actions taken on the large regional banks. A complete list of rating actions on STI follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR STI's ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+' reflecting the company's solid liquidity profile, sound capital position, and improving asset quality. The company's Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable reflecting an improving overall risk profile. STI's risk profile benefits from a reduction in residential mortgage and home equity lending, and a material decline in problem assets. Further, its risk profile incorporates a balanced business mix, and a good degree of noninterest income. In light of the low interest rate environment and subdued economic growth, Fitch remains concerned relative to the industry stretching for yield. Fitch notes that STI's securities portfolio continues to have very little credit risk, and its loan growth suggests a measured approach to extending credit in the current environment, characterized as having very competitive pricing. Lastly, STI's interest rate risk positioning is relatively neutral, not suggesting any directional bets in its risk management. Somewhat offsetting this, STI's earnings performance remains below large regional bank peer averages, though it does reflect an improving trend over the past several years. The improvement in reported earnings has largely come from lower provision expenses. Fitch views favorably STI's recent settlement with Freddie Mac, however, noting that most of STI's legacy repurchase risk resides with Fannie Mae. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR Sustained and improved profitability metrics that are in line with large bank regional peers, combined with the maintenance of appropriate capital levels and the continuation of moderating asset quality, could result in positive rating momentum for STI. Fitch anticipates that resolution of the Positive Rating Outlook may extend beyond 12 months. Conversely, deteriorating asset quality trends, combined with a lack of improvement in profitability metrics could pressure STI's current ratings, though a downgrade is viewed as unlikely. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and Revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable: SunTrust Banks, Inc. Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Short-term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; Preferred stock at 'BB-'; Senior debt at 'BBB+'; Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; Short-term debt at 'F2'; Support at 5; Support Floor at 'NF'. SunTrust Bank Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Short-term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; Long-term deposits at 'A-'; Market-linked securities at 'A-emr'; Senior notes at 'BBB+'; Short-term deposits at 'F2'; Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; Short-term debt at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Floor at 'NF'. SunTrust Capital I SunTrust Capital III National Commerce Capital Trust I Preferred stock at 'BB'. SunTrust Preferred Capital I Preferred stock at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 